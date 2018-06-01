HASC is building safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.

Campus

HASC has an environmentally conscious, LEED-Certified Headquarter Campus along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The vast learning center features a variety of functional training and meeting spaces to accommodate the ever-growing needs of the industry, including training, skills development and Occupational Health Centers.

  • 38 acres of land
  • 1,200 parking spaces
  • 700 computers
  • Auditorium with stadium seating
  • Outdoor social patio
  • Flexible classrooms
  • Executive boardroom with meeting space
  • Mobile fleet
  • Multiple satellite locations

Training -- Think Safely

Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over 1 million units of computer- based, online, instructor-led classroom and hands-on training throughout the world each year. The training delivered through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery, and training records are part of a reliable and secure database. HASC's training is fully customizable and focuses on assisting companies by taking existing content and developing a comprehensive training program that is cost efficient and convenient.

  • General safety and awareness
  • Company and site-specific orientations
  • Leadership and professional development
  • Compliance resources
  • Skills development
  • Hands-on safety training
  • Assessments and verifications

Skills development -- Be Successful

To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce and skills development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led training, handson development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).

  • Crane and rigging
  • Electrical
  • Heavy equipment
  • Pipefitting
  • Safety watch
  • Scaffold building
  • Fall protection
  • Industrial cleaning
  • Tool safety

Occupational health -- Provide Care

To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale Occupational Health Center through Global Health strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.

  • 24/7 injury care
  • Drug screen collections
  • Physical exams
  • Audiograms
  • Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
  • Respirator fit testing
  • Functional capacity evaluations (FCE)
  • Travel medicine
  • Vaccinations
  • Telemedicine

Solutions -- Get Connected

Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database off-site to protect from natural and man-made disasters, as well as to ensure training records and course data are available 24/7. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.

Extranet -- Online registration and reporting

  • Register for training and occupational health services
  • Available 24/7
  • Reports and training history
  • eRouting card to "Save Time, Skip the Line"

GateCheck -- Access compliance

  • Browser-based application
  • Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance
  • Customizable
  • Reciprocal with other safety councils

PQF -- Contractor prequalification database

  • Cost-effective
  • Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work
  • Standardized web-based form
  • Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications
  • Features search and security tools

Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce

  • North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)
  • Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol
  • Single database maintained by HASC
  • Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)
  • Status stays with individual
  • âNorth American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)
  • Standardized screening package
  • Allows access into multiple sites
  • Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality
  • Multiple third-party administrators

Mobile units -- Go Anywhere

The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site to any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.

  • Computer-based training
  • Instructor-led training
  • Safety supply sales and/or distribution
  • Occupational health services
  • Radiology
  • Physical exams
  • Injury care
  • Drug screen and breath alcohol collections
  • Laboratory services
  • Audiology
  • Respirator fit testing
  • Pulmonary function testing

For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955- SAFE [7233].

