HASC is building safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.
Campus
HASC has an environmentally conscious, LEED-Certified Headquarter Campus along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The vast learning center features a variety of functional training and meeting spaces to accommodate the ever-growing needs of the industry, including training, skills development and Occupational Health Centers.
- 38 acres of land
- 1,200 parking spaces
- 700 computers
- Auditorium with stadium seating
- Outdoor social patio
- Flexible classrooms
- Executive boardroom with meeting space
- Mobile fleet
- Multiple satellite locations
Training -- Think Safely
Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over 1 million units of computer- based, online, instructor-led classroom and hands-on training throughout the world each year. The training delivered through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery, and training records are part of a reliable and secure database. HASC's training is fully customizable and focuses on assisting companies by taking existing content and developing a comprehensive training program that is cost efficient and convenient.
- General safety and awareness
- Company and site-specific orientations
- Leadership and professional development
- Compliance resources
- Skills development
- Hands-on safety training
- Assessments and verifications
Skills development -- Be Successful
To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce and skills development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led training, handson development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).
- Crane and rigging
- Electrical
- Heavy equipment
- Pipefitting
- Safety watch
- Scaffold building
- Fall protection
- Industrial cleaning
- Tool safety
Occupational health -- Provide Care
To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale Occupational Health Center through Global Health strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.
- 24/7 injury care
- Drug screen collections
- Physical exams
- Audiograms
- Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
- Respirator fit testing
- Functional capacity evaluations (FCE)
- Travel medicine
- Vaccinations
- Telemedicine
Solutions -- Get Connected
Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database off-site to protect from natural and man-made disasters, as well as to ensure training records and course data are available 24/7. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.
Extranet -- Online registration and reporting
- Register for training and occupational health services
- Available 24/7
- Reports and training history
- eRouting card to "Save Time, Skip the Line"
GateCheck -- Access compliance
- Browser-based application
- Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance
- Customizable
- Reciprocal with other safety councils
PQF -- Contractor prequalification database
- Cost-effective
- Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work
- Standardized web-based form
- Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications
- Features search and security tools
Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce
- North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)
- Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol
- Single database maintained by HASC
- Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)
- Status stays with individual
- âNorth American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)
- Standardized screening package
- Allows access into multiple sites
- Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality
- Multiple third-party administrators
Mobile units -- Go Anywhere
The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site to any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.
- Computer-based training
- Instructor-led training
- Safety supply sales and/or distribution
- Occupational health services
- Radiology
- Physical exams
- Injury care
- Drug screen and breath alcohol collections
- Laboratory services
- Audiology
- Respirator fit testing
- Pulmonary function testing
For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955- SAFE [7233].