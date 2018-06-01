HASC is building safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.

Campus

HASC has an environmentally conscious, LEED-Certified Headquarter Campus along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The vast learning center features a variety of functional training and meeting spaces to accommodate the ever-growing needs of the industry, including training, skills development and Occupational Health Centers.

38 acres of land

1,200 parking spaces

700 computers

Auditorium with stadium seating

Outdoor social patio

Flexible classrooms

Executive boardroom with meeting space

Mobile fleet

Multiple satellite locations

Training -- Think Safely

Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over 1 million units of computer- based, online, instructor-led classroom and hands-on training throughout the world each year. The training delivered through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery, and training records are part of a reliable and secure database. HASC's training is fully customizable and focuses on assisting companies by taking existing content and developing a comprehensive training program that is cost efficient and convenient.

General safety and awareness

Company and site-specific orientations

Leadership and professional development

Compliance resources

Skills development

Hands-on safety training

Assessments and verifications

Skills development -- Be Successful

To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce and skills development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led training, handson development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).

Crane and rigging

Electrical

Heavy equipment

Pipefitting

Safety watch

Scaffold building

Fall protection

Industrial cleaning

Tool safety

Occupational health -- Provide Care

To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale Occupational Health Center through Global Health strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.

24/7 injury care

Drug screen collections

Physical exams

Audiograms

Pulmonary function testing (PFT)

Respirator fit testing

Functional capacity evaluations (FCE)

Travel medicine

Vaccinations

Telemedicine

Solutions -- Get Connected

Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database off-site to protect from natural and man-made disasters, as well as to ensure training records and course data are available 24/7. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.

Extranet -- Online registration and reporting

Register for training and occupational health services

Available 24/7

Reports and training history

eRouting card to "Save Time, Skip the Line"

GateCheck -- Access compliance

Browser-based application

Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance

Customizable

Reciprocal with other safety councils

PQF -- Contractor prequalification database

Cost-effective

Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work

Standardized web-based form

Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications

Features search and security tools

Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce

North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)

Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol

Single database maintained by HASC

Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)

Status stays with individual

âNorth American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)

Standardized screening package

Allows access into multiple sites

Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality

Multiple third-party administrators

Mobile units -- Go Anywhere

The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site to any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.

Computer-based training

Instructor-led training

Safety supply sales and/or distribution

Occupational health services

Radiology

Physical exams

Injury care

Drug screen and breath alcohol collections

Laboratory services

Audiology

Respirator fit testing

Pulmonary function testing

For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955- SAFE [7233].

