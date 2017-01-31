IPAA urges President Trump to return FERC to a Quorum

Representing the independent producers that develop 90 percent of America’s oil and natural gas wells, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Barry Russell today sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to expeditiously submit nominees to fill the open seats on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and return the Commission to a quorum.

“IPAA strongly supports the intent and the actions of the Trump Administration to ‘allow vital energy infrastructure projects…to move forward.’ The Administration’s actions to move forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines demonstrate its commitment to expand America’s energy infrastructure. Similarly, continued development of America’s natural gas resources is dependent on the consistent, independent work performed by the Commission. Without a quorum, the Commission will be hamstrung in approving vital interstate natural gas pipelines that have already completed environmental review. The absence of a quorum also injects uncertainty into financial markets that are a key component to the development of needed infrastructure,” writes Russell in the letter.

Three commissioners are needed for the independent agency to establish a quorum.

