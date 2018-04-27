Husky responds to incident at Superior Refinery

Husky Energy and local emergency authorities continue to respond to an ongoing incident at the Superior Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin.

Husky’s first priority remains the safety of its people, the community and emergency responders.

“Safety is our top priority and we are working closely with the fire department and public officials to ensure the safety of responders and the community,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “Our thoughts are with those injured in the incident and their families.”

All workers have been accounted for, and no fatalities have been reported. Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

Ongoing updates are available from Douglas County Emergency Management and an information line has been set up at 715-395-1231.

Residents needing assistance, such as accommodation, food or transportation, or help dealing with other evacuation issues or concerns can call Husky’s Superior assistance line at 1-800-686-3192.

“The Superior community has shown incredible support to evacuees and emergency responders. We sincerely appreciate and thank the many businesses, community groups and agencies who have stepped forward to assist,” Peabody said.

Husky continues to work with emergency response and regulatory authorities to manage the incident and monitor the impact to the environment.