Heritage Environmental Services acquires Rineco to strengthen its offerings

Heritage Environmental Services has acquired Rineco Chemical Industries, an innovative leader in the waste management industry and North America’s largest single-site fuel blending disposal provider. Rineco is headquartered in Haskell, Ark., near Little Rock.

“Rineco’s high-quality fuel blending operation completes Heritage’s waste technology offerings allowing us to be a one-stop-shop for our customers,” said Jeff Laborsky, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services. “This acquisition combines the strengths of Heritage with Rineco’s employee expertise, customer relationships, technologies and geographic locations.”

Fuel blending is the process of safely transforming waste material into liquid and solid waste-derived fuels, which can then be used as clean, secondary fuel sources to replace coal and natural gas in cement kilns and other high BTU applications.

“We’ve had a strong relationship with Heritage for a quarter century,” said Dale Welch, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Rineco. “They have a rich history of investment in environmental services and a strong safety and compliance record. Being part of the Heritage family will enable Rineco to continue building on the success of our organization. Our foundation is the people of Rineco and combining with Heritage supports their professional growth and continuity of Rineco in the Haskell community.”

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family owned business headquartered in Indianapolis with more than 1,200 employees across North and Central America. Heritage Environmental Services provides a full suite of tailored solutions – from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions – to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout its 47 year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

Rineco is a waste management company offering all aspects of environmental services and waste management for fuel and non-fuel waste streams. Rineco’s service capabilities include: solids processing for landfill macroencapsulation; liquid fuel blending with solid dispersion; waste water treatment of lean water; aerosol can processing; empty drum recycling; and on-site environmental management. Rineco’s unique set of capabilities satisfy customer needs in a safe and efficient manner.