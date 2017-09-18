Free kit helps employers stop leading cause of workplace death

The National Safety Council (NSC) has released a first-of-its-kind Safe Driving Kit to help employers eliminate the No. 1 cause of workplace deaths: car crashes. The Safe Driving Kit is a free online tool built to help protect employees through multimedia resources and materials. The kit addresses key contributors to car crashes, including distraction, alcohol, other drugs, fatigue and seatbelt use.

"Every 7 seconds someone is injured, and every 15 minutes someone is killed in a car crash," said Jenny Burke, senior director of advocacy at the NSC. "The Safe Driving Kit will help us eliminate preventable deaths at work and on the road."

The Safe Driving Kit includes resources such as videos, fact sheets and FAQs, myth busters, infographics, posters, survivor advocate stories, activities and communication tips to engage employees, and links to safe driving resources.

For more information, visit www. nsc.org/safedrivingkit or call (800) 621-7615.