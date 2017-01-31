Rental Robot offers smarter way to manage safety equipment

The Dräger Rental Robot is a smart and reliable way to ensure the compliance of your safety equipment and eliminate lost items at the same time. The Rental Robot stands at the ready 24/7/365 to dispense safety equipment because, in the petrochemical industry, emergency situations don’t take a vacation. When urgent maintenance is required, the right equipment has to be ready to go.

Here’s how it works: A piece of equipment stored in the Rental Robot is selected on the attached terminal screen. The renter identifies himself or herself with a company badge, and the Rental Robot verifies the requester is authorized to use the selected equipment. The Rental Robot can limit access to specific items based on training, fit-testing or company regulations. If access is granted, the corresponding cabinet opens automatically and the equipment can be accessed. Several items can be selected and dispensed at the same time, fully charged and in working order.

Once the equipment is returned to its compartment, the Rental Robot charges the battery and keeps it ready for the next job. The Rental Robot system software documents who checks out the equipment, where the equipment is rented from and when it is returned — simplifying inventory management and eliminating missing items.

All testing and documentation is performed according to OSHA procedures. The system ensures compliance by giving safety managers a 100-percent overview of the compliance level of all items in the cabinet as well as the ability to track the utilization of the equipment at any time. Any noncompliant equipment will be locked inside the Rental Robot until it is brought back into compliance.

If there are multiple Rental Robots in a facility, they can be connected in a networked system; items can be taken from one site and returned to another site. This enables centralized management while allowing the Rental Robots to be located where they are needed.

The customer can be billed for the operation of the system based on the number of rentals. This business model, in which Dräger supplies the rental station and safety equipment, is called pay-per-use. This innovative concept provides 100-percent cost control and transparency. Companies do not pay for safety equipment; they pay for uptime, utilization and availability.

The Rental Robot is available in different sizes and configurations to meet the individual requirements of every customer. The Rental Robot can be supplied as part of various Dräger service packages with just the Robot for equipment management, in combination with a Dräger X-dock bump test and calibration station, or as a total care solution with Dräger personnel on-site.

