‘Never Be Satisfied’: safety feats hinge on continuous training

Anyone working in the building and contracting industry knows safety should be a top priority, as every company strives for the lowest possible total recordable injury rate (TRIR) in their business. But according to Michael Albano, lead director of EHS for Dow’s Louisiana Hub, a low TRIR is not all a contractor should strive for, nor is it the ultimate measure of safety performance.

“I went back and took a look at last year’s Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance safety record, and the contractors’ TRIR was 0.37 for 2015,” Albano said to attendees of the ABC Pelican Chapter’s quarterly Industrial Contractors Council Breakfast and Annual Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Awards Presentation held recently in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “You really should be proud of what you’ve done there, because what it means is 400 people were not injured that would have been if we had the average U.S. TRIR of 3.0. But that 0.37 is still 50 injuries, and 50 is still too many.”

Albano personalized his contention that even one injury is too many by sharing an anecdote about his youngest child. “About two years ago, my wife and I wound up having another child, Genevieve,” he explained. “Just after she turned 2, one day I got a call at work from my wife. She said, ‘Mike, Genevieve just said her first complete sentence: “I want my daddy to come home right now.”’ Well let me tell you, you grow in wisdom as you get older. When I was a young man, I would have said, ‘There’s a lot of stuff I’ve got to finish today.’ But as an old man, I packed up my bags and safely headed home, because if Genevieve wanted her daddy right now, that’s where I was headed.

“Unfortunately, as good as we’ve done with our injury rate in our industry, there are still days when Genevieve’s daddy doesn’t come home. It’s still here and it still happens too often — because once is too often — that somebody cuts into the wrong pipe, or somebody asphyxiates because we didn’t get a confined space right, or somebody falls from an elevation. And that day, a 2-year-old has a dad or a mom that doesn’t come home. If you talk about the importance of safety and zero injuries, that’s the importance of zero. The importance of safety is that every Genevieve has a dad and mom who come home every single day.”

Albano recommended a three-step safety checklist for anyone who wants to go above and beyond to make sure they get home safely to their loved ones every night. “Just being motivated to be safe isn’t the hard part,” he said. “If I really care, I don’t just say, ‘Be safe’; I get specific. I think getting Genevieve’s dad home safely every night is a three-step process: 1. Know the rules; don’t just count on your own knowledge. 2. Follow the rules. 3. If the risks don’t seem to add up in that case, ask questions.

“If you know the rules, follow the rules and ask questions, I guarantee you Genevieve’s dad will come home every single night, because in every one of those situations I talked about where we lose someone in our industry, in every investigation you ever see, at some point you look and say, ‘My gosh, there was a rule there, and it wasn’t followed.’ The outcome is tragic.

“But here’s the thing about rules: They’re not just about the standards. When you’re taught your craft, you’re taught the things you need to keep yourself safe. And when people get in trouble is when we vary from the things we learned in our training. So if we want everyone to go home safely every day, what we really need to do is keep the core of training ever-alive. Never be satisfied that you know your craft well enough; always challenge yourself to grow further.”

