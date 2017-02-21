New alert helps protect oilfield workers from hot work hazards

A new hazard alert explains how to prevent fatalities associated with hot work on oilfield tanks, tankers and related equipment.

Hot work can include burning, welding and using fire- or spark-producing tools. From 2005 to 2015, fires or explosions caused by hot work in oil and gas exploration and production operations took the lives of 28 workers. The alert describes potential hazards and outlines what employers must do to protect workers. This includes conducting exposure and hazard assessments, establishing safety procedures, monitoring for flammable gases and vapors, and providing training. A key message in the hazard alert is to never assume an empty tank is a safe tank: “Check every tank every time.”

To view the hazard alert, visit http://stepsnetwork.com.