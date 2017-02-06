Guide helps businesses comply with silica rule for construction

OSHA has released a Small Entity Compliance Guide for Construction intended to help small business employers comply with the agency’s Final Rule to Protect Workers from Exposure to Respirable Crystalline Silica.

The guide describes in easy-to-understand language the steps employers are required to take to protect employees in construction from the hazards associated with silica exposure. All covered must provide respiratory protection when required, restrict silica exposure from housekeeping practices where feasible, implement a written exposure control plan, offer medical exams to workers who will need to wear a respirator for 30 or more days a year, keep records of medical examinations, communicate hazards and train employees.

Enforcement is due to begin June 23.

For more information, visit www.Osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3902.pdf.