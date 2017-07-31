Efficient completion of CFATS inspection requires team effort

There are a number of preparations that plant and site leadership can proactively implement to assure its Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) inspection is conducted efficiently and smoothly, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Supervisory Chemical Security Inspector, Steve Shedd.

One is to arrange that specific personnel are present for the inspection and available to provide guidance and input.

“It varies based upon your facility or your facility type,” Shedd noted, speaking on a panel titled “What to Expect During a CFATS Inspection” at the 2017 Chemical Sector Security Summit, held recently in Houston, Texas. “We obviously want the facility security officer and the authorizer or submitter of the security plan there,” Shedd added. “And we may need to talk to a cyber security officer.”

Other personnel essential to the completion of the CFATS may include the operations manager, a facility manager or facility security representative, and representatives from human resources, shipping and receiving, and emergency response.

The Chemical Sector Security Summit also addressed cyber and physical security, best practices and lessons learned in chemical security, and chemical security regulations, as industry awareness is heightened due to the current threat environment.

