Dow launches collaborative blueprint for unlocking carbon reductions

The Dow Chemical Company announced the launch of a Collaborative Blueprint for Unlocking Carbon Reductions. This Blueprint aligns to Dow’s 2025 Sustainability Goals’ societal blueprints, which integrate science, technology and value chain innovation to facilitate the transition to a sustainable planet and society.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the UN Global Compact Cities Programme’s Local 2030 Day, which is part of the United Nations High Level Political Forum held in New York City. Dow has been a member of the UN Global Compact since 2007 and the Blueprint is one of Dow’s contributions to help facilitate the advancement of local level implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Unleashing the value of a low carbon economy requires unprecedented partnerships and moving beyond business as usual. Dow is sharing the approach with the broader community to enable others to undertake similar initiatives. The Blueprint encompasses the Dow Climate Solutions Framework, a carbon reduction framework that is being deployed in the Dow-International Olympic Committee (IOC) Official Carbon Partnership program announced in September 2017.

The Collaborative Blueprint is based on Dow’s learnings and experience in successfully developing carbon-saving projects for the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and Olympic Games Rio 2016.

Projects implemented by Dow in collaboration with the Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Organizing Committees have already delivered to date third-party verified greenhouse gas reductions amounting to 3.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). By 2026, the reductions are projected to exceed 6 million metric tons of CO2e.

“We see greenhouse gas reductions as an opportunity for collaborations with our customers,” said Nicoletta Piccolrovazzi, global technology and sustainability director of Dow Olympic & Sports Solutions. “Through these projects, we expect to see returns for businesses as well as reduced carbon footprint along industry value chains. We are also helping to build capacity in local markets and create a market-driven approach that supports countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.”

“Over two decades of ambitious Sustainability Goals, Dow has seen the power of collaborations drive progress towards addressing world challenges,” said Neil Hawkins, corporate vice president, Environment, Health and Safety, and chief sustainability officer for Dow. “We are committed to sharing our insights to enable others to leapfrog through our learnings and accelerate our journey towards a sustainable way of life.”

Dow is inviting customers and value chain partners to discuss applying the Collaborative Blueprint in their operations. The Dow Climate Solutions Framework, case studies and related materials can be downloaded from Dow’s Collaborative Blueprint website at www.Dow.com/carbonblueprint.