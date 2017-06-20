Dow discusses perfect safety record at 2017 Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar

It was like when a golfer hits a hole-in-one, but even better—because everyone involved got bragging rights. The big score, in this case, was achieving an unprecedented personal safety record for the Dow Chemical Company's Seadrift Operation's site.

In the span of logging nearly four million man-hours worked in the calendar year 2016, not a single employee or contractor incurred a recordable injury. “Success is not judged by individual units. Success is judged across the entire site,” said Ed Boyer, responsible care leader, Seadrift Operations, The Dow Chemical Company, addressing delegates at the 30th Annual 2017 Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of morale and its direct effect on employee engagement and ownership of safety culture. “Nothing they do at work is more important than what it means to go home to their loved ones, safe,” Boyer added.

Read this article in its entirety in the August issue of BIC Magazine.