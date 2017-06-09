Dept. of Homeland Security offers online training for chemical safety

In this time of heightened awareness regarding acts of terrorism and other threats to national safety, the responsibility for chemical security must be shared not only among federal, state, and local governments, but also by the private sector.

To that end, the United States Department of Homeland Security (USDHS) has developed a series of voluntary, web-based security awareness training courses for the chemical industry. The courses provide instruction on how to counter insider threats and “man-made as well as non-man made incidences,” according to Roxanne Ryder, regional supervisor, field operations branch, USDHS.

Addressing the 30th Annual Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas, Ryder said the online training features “an ‘all-hazards’ approach to incidences,” including hurricanes, flooding and other extreme weather phenomena, plus information regarding preparation for responding to active shooter situations. Ryder also discussed current chemical security regulations and provided an update on the Chemical Facility Safety and Security Working Group.

