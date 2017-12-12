Temporary facilities business at the ready when disaster strikes

Deployed Resources is a veteran-owned business formed in 2001 by a melding of innovators from the defense, construction and entertainment industries. Deployed Resources provides turnkey life-support facilities and related equipment and manufactures its own containerized equipment for precise control over inventory. The business currently owns one of the largest inventories in the U.S. -- capable of supporting over 25,000 persons -- strategically placed throughout the country to immediately respond to customers' needs.

The strategically placed inventory came into play this past August when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. Hurricane Harvey became the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 2005. Within a four-day period, many areas received more than 40 inches of rain as the system moved over eastern Texas, causing catastrophic flooding. The resulting floods inundated hundreds of thousands of homes, displaced more than 30,000 people and prompted more than 17,000 rescues. Deployed Resources was able to be on client sites just hours after Harvey passed through Texas, providing support facilities to retainer clients at chemical plants and refineries impacted by the hurricane and flooding. Deployed Resources provided food service, showers, toilets, laundries, potable water systems, wastewater treatment systems, temporary power, HVAC, fueling, office space and dehumidifiers, all while acting in a safe, sustainable, strong and economical manner.

The food service provided by Deployed Resources is second to none. The facilities provided are designed based on client specifications and include food preparation, serving and seating for 50-5,000 people, while providing a clean and comfortable dining environment. Meal menus are typically based on a 14-day rotation. All facilities are overseen by trained chefs and food service supervisory personnel and operated in accordance with USDA Food Codes.

The showers and toilets Deployed Resources provides for temporary life support are typically provided for occupant use at a rate of one shower head and one toilet per 15 persons. After Harvey in Texas, potable water systems were also needed, along with wastewater treatment. Deployed Resources can connect and install a turnkey distribution system to support kitchens, showers, laundries, toilets and other camp facilities. All wastewater is connected on-site, to approved sewer locations or collected in tanks via secure macerator pumps and closed piping systems. If an on-site sewer is not available, all wastewater is transported off-site via sealed vacuum tankers and disposed of at a permitted disposal facility. From extending existing municipal systems to providing a completely independent system comprising water tankers, bladders, pumps and piping, Deployed Resources provides site-specific water and wastewater solutions to any requirement, large or small.

Power and HVAC were also provided to Deployed Resources clients in Texas. For any client, diesel-powered sound-attenuated generators can be provided to power all equipment and facilities. Distribution and outlets can be routed as required by individual site configuration. All electrical equipment is NEMA 3R rated for outdoor use. Trained electrical technicians perform the installation and monitoring of all electrical systems, and daily fuel services and regular maintenance can also be provided for a complete turnkey power generation solution.

Deployed Resources has extensive experience providing OSHA-compliant worker support/man camp facilities to ensure continuity of operations during natural disasters, such as Harvey, and any other situation that creates a facility disruption. Deployed Resources' staff is experienced in working in sensitive areas with heightened safety, security and confidentiality requirements. All staff members either have or are eligible to obtain a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) and have undergone OSHA training.

As part of Deployed Resources' continuous improvement program, the company will meet with its Texas clients, conducting after-action reviews, championing its proactive versus reactive mindset and furthering its pledge to develop business-defining relationships.

For more information, visit www. deployedresources.com or call (315) 281-0039.

