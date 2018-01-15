INVISTA Seaford site receives conservation certification

INVISTA's Seaford site has demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship and education by achieving a two-year Conservation Certification from the national Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC).

This certification -- previously known as the Wildlife at Work program -- recognizes outstanding wildlife habitat management efforts at corporate sites and offers third-party validation of the benefits of such programs. INVISTA Seaford received the certification for its avian and wetlands/water bodies programs.

"We are very proud and pleased to have received this initial WHC Conservation Certification," said Juan Flores, INVISTA Seaford site manager. "This certification is a testament to our employee volunteers' commitment, vision and dedication to being good stewards of our land and natural resources."

INVISTA Seaford's Conservation Certification program focuses on creating and enhancing the breeding and nesting habitat for the eastern bluebird and wood duck. The program focuses on the enhancement of habitat through the creation and management of water structures so they are conducive to a wide variety of waterfowl, birds of prey and mammals, and establishes a breeding habitat for frogs, snails and other food sources.

For more information, visit www.invista.com or call (361) 572-2137.

INVISTA's Seaford site achieved a two-year Conservation Certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council. INVISTA has designated 80 acres of its site as wildlife habitat, including the Seaford Wildlife Basin (pictured), which is home to a variety of waterfowl and other wildlife.

View in Digital Edition