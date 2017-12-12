Give employees the safe space they need

In order to maintain production levels and reduce potential revenue losses, refineries and plants put a priority on managing their shutdowns, turnarounds and outages properly -- especially if improper management would lead to future unplanned shutdowns or outages.

While turnarounds are necessary for plants to maintain safe and efficient operation, these projects can take a significant portion of a maintenance and upkeep budget and could affect the company's bottom line if mismanaged.

The cost of planned outages can add up quickly and end up quite expensive, both in lost production time as well as in the direct costs of additional labor, machinery, tools, heavy equipment and materials that are required. In order to have a successful project, you need the right equipment, but what do you do with the extra personnel and equipment after you have them on-site?

Satellite Shelters Inc. can provide you with safe space and storage to protect your employees and equipment during these turnarounds and shutdowns.

Satellite Safety Shelters are blast-resistant modules (BRMs) designed and engineered to resist the effects of a blast or explosion. Our BRMs can withstand a blast from 1-8 psi (and that lasts up to 200 milliseconds in duration). Our standard-sized Safety Shelters come in 12 feet by 40 feet with open floor plans to add flexibility to any office or storage arrangement for your employees. Other sizes include 8 feet by 20 feet and 8 feet by 40 feet.

Floor plan options include tool-crib units for storing and distributing equipment, multilevel complexes for tight jobsites, and multiwide complexes for larger space requirements and long-term projects. If you need a building with private offices and restrooms for use as a guard shack or control room, BRMs can be custom designed with floor plans and features that match your individual requirements.

Benefits of utilizing Satellite Safety Shelters' BRMs include:

4-ton, oversized HVAC systems to provide comfort in extreme weather conditions.

End-wall entry/exit doors to maximize limited space inside plants and refineries.

Electrical ports down exterior walls to increase flexibility in office or storage arrangements.

Finished interiors with painted side walls and flooring to improve working conditions.

Satellite Shelters' award-winning safety program.

Understanding the industry, customer

As a leader in BRMs, Satellite Shelters understands the customer's need for safe, comfortable and reliable space. Our focus on the customer's needs and the requirements of meeting tough building designs on time and on budget has resulted in a long list of successful projects and satisfied referrals. Our approach takes much of the burden off project owners and allows them to maintain focus on running their businesses.

We have a nationwide reach and a team of major project professionals to provide you with the permanent or temporary space solutions that you desire at a lower cost than traditional construction.

Understanding risks and prevention measures is the best way to ensure the safety of everyone in the work area. While it may be impossible to prevent every accident, it is possible to take every safety measure available to ensure the best outcome. Understanding blast zones and providing proper shelter to those working in them is therefore imperative.

A BRM from Satellite Shelters meets the petroleum industry's tough safety requirements and could help save lives in the event of an incident involving dangerous and combustible materials.

For more information and to request a quote, contact Michele M. McMurdo at (216) 276-3720 or MicheleM@satelliteco.com.

