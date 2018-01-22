Vendor prides itself on relationships, customers’ success

Koza's Inc. opened its doors for business in 1965, starting with three employees and a 1,400-square-foot facility. Today, the organization employs 41 full-time employees in addition to as many as 300 contractors for special projects. Now, those original doors open into a 55,000-square-foot facility.

In short, Koza's is the answer for an organization's marketing, safety incentive and uniform needs.

Passion, pride and integrity serve as Koza's core values; they are a part of the organization's culture. These characteristics, combined with the goal to truly "partner" with a company and facilitate its success, have helped the company thrive in the safety incentives, flame-resistant (FR) safety apparel and promotional products industry for more than 50 years.

Koza's is in the business of helping an organization achieve its goals. From helping with a hand safety campaign, suggesting ideas for recognizing a team that has completed a project on time and safely, keeping safety fresh on the minds of employees and contractors, or helping one attract notice at a trade show, Koza's offers solutions. Very simply, Koza's measures its success by its customers' success. While the organization appreciates new business and prospects daily, a significant part of Koza's customer base includes "30-plus years" customers. Koza's is often referred to new potential customers, and these new customers are amazed at Koza's vast experience with all types of events: trade shows, clay shoots, fishing tournaments, employee appreciation events, etc. In fact, many Koza's employees serve on their customers' planning committees for various events.

Koza's understands safety and its significance to an organization. Each year Koza's exhibits at several safety shows -- Koza's is one of the few licensed to produce the OSHA/VPP logo. Not only does Koza's exhibit at these shows, but oftentimes the company attends seminars and moderates/ participates with several of the sessions relating to safety campaigns, engaging employees, changing safety culture and incentive programs. Koza's is fortunate to work with several organizations on safety projects and, as a result, has gained valuable experience, allowing Koza's to be seen more as a consultant than a sales organization.

One of Koza's many strengths is its production facility. Not many institutions with Koza's offerings can boast about in-house abilities. The company offers screen printing, embroidery, laser engraving, sublimating and fulfillment services all in-house. This means quick delivery and competitive pricing. Of course, the company has many special relationships with all varieties of vendors, too. If someone needs a product with a logo or a special message attached, Koza's can most likely offer it.

Many are surprised to learn of Koza's vast abilities, like the fact its embroidery shop produces 40 million stitches daily. Additionally, Koza's offers fulfillment services and company store programs. These programs include Koza's maintaining a site and pre-decorated inventory. With a company store, many organizations enjoy the convenience of same-day shipping, while others look to the company store to improve brand standards.

Through the years, Koza's has developed relationships with its customers and moved far beyond the common customer-vendor relationship. The company has successfully become a partner with customers and contributed to their success. Through a commitment to excellence, working overtime to complete a project and using its experience with resolving challenges, Koza's has become the preferred provider for several companies. These companies use Koza's to advertise their products and services, recognize a group for reaching a safety milestone, outfit their employees with safe apparel, reward performance, thank a customer and improve company morale.

"Exceeding customer expectations" is a key phrase inside the Koza's facility and has helped the organization experience growth and success and become a leader in promotional products and apparel, PPE, uniforms and safety incentives industries.

For more information, visit www. kozas.com, or call (281) 485-1462 or (800) 594-5555.

