Pinnacle ozone solutions partners with exclusive distributor

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. of Loves Park, Illinois, and Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC of Cocoa, Florida, have signed an agreement that confirms Aqua- Aerobic Systems as the exclusive municipal distributor of Pinnacle's ozone generation systems. The products will be marketed under the Aqua ElectrOzone™ M-Series brand, with models available to produce

ozone outputs ranging from 6.8 kilograms/ day to 245 kilograms/day (15 pounds per day to 540 pounds per day).

The Pinnacle ozone generating systems are one of the best examples of blending superior product design, process performance and exceptional service in the ozone generation market. The products feature a modular design with fully integrated controls and offer a 100:1 turndown ratio for efficient and silent operation. Additionally, Pinnacle's technology eliminates the challenges that lead to dielectric failures found in other ozone generators and includes a limited 10-year dielectric warranty in most municipal applications.

"Aqua-Aerobic Systems is well known for their exceptional customer service and for their investments in delivering quality solutions to the water market," said Pinnacle Ozone Solutions President Chuck Smith. "This agreement with Aqua-Aerobic Systems expands the marketing and service reach of Pinnacle in the municipal marketplace and allows Pinnacle Ozone Solutions to focus more on industrial applications and processes using ozone."

"The Pinnacle product is an ideal solution for small to mid-size installations that require a high-quality ozone generation system that operates with minimal operator intervention," said Aqua-Aerobic Systems Vice President & General Manager of the Equipment & Service Group Bill Decker. "The ease of operation is unmatched, and we look forward to working with engineers and municipalities considering ozone as part of their water treatment processes."

About Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems is an applied engineering company specializing in total water management solutions in the areas of aeration and mixing, biological processes, cloth media filtration, membranes, oxidation/disinfection and process control. Since 1969, Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. has served the water and wastewater industry in both the municipal and industrial markets.

About Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC

Pinnacle Ozone Solutions specializes in the design and fabrication of modular, high-frequency ozone generation systems by providing a full line of municipal and industrial ozone generators.

Pinnacle prides itself on the commitment to deliver, service and support its products.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or www.pinnacleozone.com, or contact Director of Marketing Cheryl Kunz at (815) 639-4582 or ckunz@aqua-aerobic.com.

