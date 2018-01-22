Cone zone = Slow down

A "cone zone" is all about control. Your car weighs up to 2 tons, and no amount of cones will slow it down; only your right foot will.

Thousands of roadside workers depend on drivers to keep control of their vehicle in a cone zone. Here's what they need you to do:

Slow down and drive with extreme care near a cone zone. Stay alert and minimize distractions. Think about every cone as if a human being were standing behind it. These three simple acts can save a worker's life. Here are some additional tips for how to drive safely in a cone zone:

1.Slow down.

Plan your route and allow extra travel time.

Expect the unexpected and don't tailgate.

Slow down to posted speed limits and pay attention.

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

2.Keep your eyes (and ears) on the road.

Never use a cell phone or text while driving.

Follow sign and flag directions.

Get to know the work zone signs.

3.Show respect for roadside workers.

Make eye contact.

Keep your cool and be patient.

Slow down even if you don't see anyone working. Hazards such as traffic shifts or lane reductions may appear suddenly.

Nearly all U.S. states have laws that increase the penalties for speeding or committing other traffic violations while in a construction work zone.

Often, the enhanced penalty consists of doubling the applicable fine had the same traffic violation been committed outside a construction zone. It may also be a fixed dollar amount or a range. Some states vary the penalty depending on whether it is a first or subsequent offense. In many states, the enhanced penalty is applicable only when workers are present and/or if signs are posted.

All states (except Wyoming) have some form of enhanced penalty for committing traffic violations in a work zone. Twenty-four states and Washington D.C. require workers to be present in the construction zone for the increased penalties to take effect, and 42 states and D.C. indicate signs must be posted to alert drivers of the enhanced penalties.

Hazard identification checklist

Each roadside work zone has its own unique set of hazards associated with roads, traffic, vehicles and work activities. You should be able to identify workplace hazards to ensure you know the hazards and how to protect yourself and others.

Below is a list of potential hazards that may be present when people are working on or beside the road. When identifying roadside work hazards, remember they can change over the course of a workday.

Potential hazards include:

Limited space between the work site and roadway.

Curves, hills, trees or parked vehicles that limit a driver's sight of work zone.

Overhead cables, railway crossings or right-of-ways by work areas.

Other roadside work or traffic control being done nearby.

Bike lanes.

Uneven ground, construction debris, obstacles, etc. in the work area.

Near an intersection with traffic lights or traffic coming from multiple directions.

Rush hour traffic.

Traffic merging from two lanes to one.

Bus stop nearby.

Schools, parks, playgrounds or community centers nearby.

Large vehicles passing by that could block signage or reduce road width.

Emergency vehicles frequently passing by.

Be sure to watch out for orange cones, lower speed limits and, most of all, the vulnerable workers at the side of the road in your community.

For more information, visit www.ghsa.org. To take a quiz to test your knowledge about how to drive safely in roadside work zones, visit www.conezonebc.com.

