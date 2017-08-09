Construction industry to hold suicide prevention summits

The construction community has the opportunity to bring the recognition of mental illness and suicide risk out in the open for an entire industry. Recognizing the signs, having resources for assistance available and removing the stigma associated with mental illness are important steps to preventing suicide.

The Construction Financial Management Association-led alliance will hold upcoming summits in Needham, Massachusetts, Aug. 17 and in Las Vegas Sept. 26.

ABC joined the alliance last fall to help provide resources and disseminate information on suicide prevention and mental health awareness in the construction industry. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found construction is one of the most at-risk industries for suicide, with 1,324 of the 12,300 suicides (10.8 percent) studied occurring among individuals who worked in the construction or extraction industries.

For more information and resources, visit www.cfma.org.