Chevron Phillips Chemical Baytown wins 2017 Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency awards from American Chemistry Council

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (Chevron Phillips Chemical) is pleased to announce that its Cedar Bayou complex in Baytown, Texas is the recipient of two 2017 Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Awards from the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

Two manufacturing units located at Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Baytown complex were selected for “Significant Improvement in Manufacturing.” This award is given to companies that improve energy efficiency in their manufacturing operations through technical innovations, creative projects, or novel procedures or actions. Overall, the two units saw a 13% reduction in energy consumption per pound of product or 430,663 MMBtu of electricity.

“We have an innovative group of people working at our Baytown complex who not only manage day-to-day operations but look for ways to improve our processes,” said Mitch Krutilek, plant manager for Chevron Phillips Chemical in Baytown. “We’re proud of our energy conservation efforts so far and will continue to look for ways to improve the complex’s overall sustainability.”

The Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Awards program is among ACC’s many ongoing initiatives to improve energy efficiency. Member companies are required to consider operational energy efficiency as well as waste minimization, reuse, and recycling when developing their environmental, health, safety and security plans.