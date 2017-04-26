BCSP and NIOSH renew partnership

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recently renewed their partnership to Collaborate on the development of safety and health professionals and improve workplace occupational safety and health.

At a time when industry demands a greater number of safety professionals, this partnership encourages students to pursue safety as a career. BCSP and NIOSH will further collaborate in sharing effective prevention strategies and technology and strengthening practitioner competency.

BCSP and NIOSH work cooperatively in:

Developing and disseminating information on management systems and best practices for occupational safety and health as well as career opportunities in safety and health through print and electronic media.

Strengthening recruiting efforts for students to enter occupational safety and health technical, undergraduate and graduate programs.

Promoting and facilitating the transfer of relevant occupational safety and health research findings and prevention-through-design to practices and the body of knowledge of safety and health professionals.

For more information, visit www.bcsp. org or call (317) 593-4800.