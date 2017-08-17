Right industrial fabric shelters make projects a success

Since 1995, American Covers Inc. has been protecting people and assets with high-quality industrial fabric shelters. Our fabric shelters are used for lunch and break tents, construction shelters, storage and warehousing, pipe fabrication shelters, and custom fabric structures. While our products are shipped and installed throughout North America, our primary markets served are the oil and gas refineries and petrochemical plants located along the Gulf Coast.

At any given time, American Covers has fabric shelters deployed in plant shutdowns, turnarounds and new construction from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Corpus Christi, Texas. Because our fabric shelters are modular and portable, they can be relocated to various locations if required. American Covers recently moved one of our 500-man lunch tents 75 miles, reinstalled it and continued providing dining accommodations to contractors within two days.

From small plant outages to large-scale LNG facilities, American Covers has the right fabric shelters to make our customers' project a success. We are right-sized to provide custom fabric structures on demand and large enough to earn the trust of many Fortune 500 oil and gas companies.

Design and fabrication

American Covers fabric shelters are designed in-house in our AutoCAD department. Once the design has been finalized and stamped by our engineers, the fabrication begins in our state-of-the-art fabrication facility. The steel frames are constructed utilizing modern computer numerical control machinery, ensuring consistency and high quality. The high strength polyvinyl chloride covers are fabricated using state-of-the-art heat sealing technologies. By controlling the complete manufacturing process, we not only control the product quality but are also able to improve the availability and delivery of our products.

Constructed to be used as permanent or temporary applications, American Covers fabric shelters provide a low-cost solution compared to constructing a new building. In addition, fabric structures are not required to be installed on concrete foundation. With proper anchoring, our fabric structures can be installed on gravel, asphalt or ballast blocks, as well as shipping containers.

In addition to providing fabric shelters, American Covers also provides seating, flooring, lighting, lightning protection, custom doors and HVAC duct panels. Our fabric structures are available for purchase or rental.

Safety

American Covers recognizes safety as a core value and manages it as a critical business activity. Our employees understand that safety is an essential element of our success, and our safety records reflect this approach. Diligent safety practices allow us to be more competitive and benefit our customers with lower product and service costs. No job is so important or requires completion so quickly that we will not take the necessary time to perform it safely.

Investments in our safety program include a full-time HSE manager, machinery and equipment for fabric shelter installation training. Our field installers are routinely trained on our premises on fall protection, ladder safety and Job Safety Analysis documentation.

American Covers field installers hold the following safety credentials: TWIC, OSHA, DISA, Security Passports and many plant site specifics. American Covers is a member of many safety organizations, including ISNetworld, Avetta, Contractors Safety Council, the Houston Area Safety Council, the Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) and various other regional safety councils. We were recently awarded the Safety Achievement Award at the 2017 ISTC Safety Awards Banquet in Beaumont, Texas, for sustaining a "zero" recordable incidence rate for three consecutive years. Many plants and industrial contractors recognize our commitment to safety with a high customer retention rate.

With the second wave of large industrial projects preparing to take off, American Covers has the experience, products and field services to protect people and assets and continue making our customers successful.

For more information, visit www.Americancoversinc.com, call (985) 778-0700 or email maryd@american coversinc.com.

