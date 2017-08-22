How to choose the right flashlight for hazardous environments

Anyone who works in locations where accidental fires or explosions are safety concerns knows all equipment used in such locations must be tested and approved as safe to operate. Flashlights fall under this category, as they are potential sources of ignition.

Flashlights contain an energy source (battery) and possess the ability to create heat. These need to be contained safely before one can introduce them into a hazardous environment. The introduction of air and a flammable material to a heat source could cause a fire or explosion, so flashlights intended for use in hazardous environments must be specially designed to greatly reduce the potential of ignition.

Hazardous locations are defined by the presence of flammable gases, vapors or liquids, combustible dusts or ignitable fibers that pose a risk of fire or explosion. In North America, the National Electric Code classifies hazardous locations by four criteria: class, division, group and ignition temperature.

Class defines the nature of the potentially hazardous materials present at the location. There are three classes: 1. Flammable gases, vapors or liquids; 2. Combustible dusts; and 3. Ignitable fibers and flyings.

Division describes the likelihood there will be sufficient concentrations of hazardous material at the location to present a fire or explosion risk. There are only two divisions: 1. An ignitable concentration of the hazardous material is present under normal operating conditions ("hazard likely"), or 2. An ignitable concentration of the hazardous material is present only under abnormal operating conditions ("hazard not likely").

Groups classify hazardous materials within a class by the similarity of their properties, especially ignition-related properties. Whereas classes categorize materials by their physical characteristics, groups categorize them by their flammable or explosive characteristics. Class 1 materials are divided into Groups A-D, Class 2 materials into Groups E-G, and Class 3 materials are not divided into groups.

The maximum surface temperature of any equipment to be used in a hazardous location must be below the minimum ignition temperature of all hazardous materials present at that location. Since ignition temperatures vary, it is important to verify the temperature rating is appropriate for the hazardous material present.

The temperature rating indicates the maximum allowable surface temperature of the equipment being used during operation and is divided into six ratings: 1. 450 C, 2. 300 C, 3. 200 C, 4. 135 C, 5. 100 C and 6. 85 C.

Flashlights intended for use in hazardous locations must be certified by a recognized and accredited test lab. A certified flashlight will bear the mark of one of these entities: UL, Canadian Underwriters Laboratory, Intertek, SGS or Factory Mutual Research Corp.

This provides the basic information you'll need to select a flashlight that will suit your needs. Your first step should be to determine the class, division and group of your work location, as well as the ignition temperatures of all hazardous materials present there.

As long as the safety requirements are met, you'll also have a variety of design and feature options to choose from. By using these guidelines, you will help provide a lighting tool that will get the job done safely and effectively.

