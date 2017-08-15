Guardian/Seal Tech acquisition enhances LDAR capabilities

PSC Industrial Outsourcing LP (PSC), a leading national provider of industrial cleaning and environmentally sensitive services to America's energy infrastructure, proudly announced Jan. 3 its acquisition of Seal Industries Inc. (Guardian/Seal Tech), a leading provider of leak detection and repair (LDAR) services. Combined with PSC's vapor control services, the Guardian/Seal Tech acquisition positions PSC as a leading provider of emissions management services, offering high-level visibility, control, reporting and accountability to reduce clients' plant emissions and increase facility uptime. An industry leader with 35-plus years of leak sealing and specialty mechanical expertise, Seal Tech's repair program offering is an integral part of PSC's total emission control vision.

"Guardian/Seal Tech is a strong operational and cultural fit for PSC's downstream business," said Brad Clark, CEO of PSC. "Both companies perform work that is routine in nature, operationally critical, challenging from an environmental and safety perspective, and rely on embedded crews with similar skill levels. Most important is the common culture and commitment to world-class safe and efficient execution of services that we share. Their excellent safety record, combined with their commitment to keeping their customers in environmental compliance, makes Guardian/Seal Tech a logical and compelling addition to the PSC family."

The combined Guardian/Seal Tech and PSC entity will be able to perform all emission management activities to identify and/or mitigate fugitive and maintenance, start-up and shutdown (MSS) emissions.

These include the following specialty industrial services:

Method 21 LDAR programs

LDAR database support, training and hosting

OPGAL OGI VOC detection surveys and camera sales

MSS integration

EPA Method 325 fence-line programs

Engineered leak repair solutions

Field machining

Technical bolting and tensioning

Concrete repairs and coatings

ISO 9001 machine shop

Vapor control for maintenance

Liquid vacuums

Tank cleaning/degassing

Turnaround and unplanned maintenance

Control device outages

In addition to its expanded offerings in emissions management, the acquisition also allows PSC to perform all compliance- related monitoring and reporting, including LDAR, MSS and perimeter monitoring.

"With this acquisition, we envision PSC as the leading provider of non-process emission management services, offering high-level visibility, control, reporting and accountability to reduce all plant emissions," said Clark. "We will be able to provide a breadth and depth of service capabilities to the downstream market that no other company in our space can provide."

For more information, visit www. pscnow.com or call (713) 623-8777.

