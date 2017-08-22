Ethyl, FMC, BASF recognized for outstanding performance

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) recently presented its Responsible Care® Company of the Year award to three companies: Ethyl Corp. in the small size category, FMC Corp. in the medium size category and BASF Corp. in the large size category, recognizing each company's outstanding performance and leadership in environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance.

"Responsible Care exemplifies the chemical manufacturing industry's commitment to working and performing with safety and sustainability as top priorities," said ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley. "ACC is proud to recognize BASF, FMC and Ethyl Corp. for their leadership and commitment to the safety of our facilities and products and the health of our employees and communities in which we operate."

To be eligible for the Responsible Care Company of the Year award, companies must demonstrate they have met and surpassed Responsible Care performance criteria, including a safety performance rating in the top 10 percent of companies in their size category, with no significant process incidents in the previous year; positive performance measures in the areas of transportation safety, process safety and emissions reduction; and demonstrated improvements in EHS&S performance, product stewardship, distribution safety and emergency preparedness.

Responsible Care is the chemical industry's world-class EHS&S performance initiative. Since 1988, Responsible Care companies have reduced hazardous releases to air, land and water by 77 percent, improved energy efficiency overall, and have a worker safety record three times better than the overall chemical manufacturing sector and six times safer than the manufacturing industry as a whole.

For more information, visit www.Americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-7000.

View in Digital Edition