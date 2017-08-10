DHS: Chemical security a ‘shared responsibility’

Considering the greater Gulf Coast region is the U.S.'s chief hub for the petrochemical industry, it is essential to recognize a successful attack on some -- or even just one -- of these chemical facilities could potentially cause a significant number of deaths and injuries. Additionally, certain chemical facilities possess materials that could be stolen or diverted and then converted to weapons to be used elsewhere.

These realities make the diligence of the work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of utmost importance to both the physical and economic well-being of those the industry impacts.

Addressing the 30th Annual Texas/ Louisiana Environmental, Health & Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas, Roxanne Ryder, regional supervisor of the field operations branch for DHS, discussed underlying principles the department adheres to regarding chemical security.

Ryder explained DHS typically focuses on two different types of potential attacks: those that cause an on-site release, whether explosive or toxic; and those where chemicals are stolen, diverted or sabotaged, and then used to cause harm off-site, typically in more densely populated areas.

"Chemicals are the lifeblood of our economy, but they could also potentially be used to cause great harm," Ryder said.

The department's purview covers a wide range of various kinds of facilities, ranging from semiconductors to refineries and hospitals.

Regardless of the type of facility, security must be a part of routine business, Ryder said.

"Good security practices should be integrated into the culture of your company, and they need to be in practice every day," she said. "This means security measures should be tailored to your operating environment." Building relationships prior to an incident is another key aspect of security, Ryder said.

"The first time that you meet your local emergency responders and law enforcement shouldn't be after an incident," she said.

Safety personnel must proactively develop planning exercises and initiate relationships with first responders so they know what to expect during an emergency or security breach, so more lives can be saved, she explained.

Ryder said it is incumbent upon industry leaders to "spread the word" regarding DHS's expansion of outreach efforts into communities. Specifically, she requested the industry's active involvement in helping to identify potentially noncompliant facilities, and to increase interagency coordination among private and public state-level organizations.

To that end, DHS has established the Chemical Facility Safety and Security Working Group, a multiagency effort originally initiated in 2013 by Executive Order, to improve chemical safety and security. The group focuses on improving coordination and regulation of chemical facilities across various agencies as well as federal, state, local and first responders' programs.

Additionally, Regional Working Groups (RWGs) further enhance federal operational coordination by holding regular meetings to foster relationships with regional and local stakeholders and share best practices.

"RWGs are working closely with other partners at the state, local and tribal levels to build upon the standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Ryder said. "The creation of these SOPs will make beneficial changes on the ground throughout the nation and have already yielded a number of successful coordination efforts."

Ultimately, chemical security is a shared responsibility, Ryder stressed.

"Owners and operators, local emergency responders and law enforcement, federal and state agencies, and communities all have a role to play," she concluded.

