OSHA renews partnership to protect Texas construction workers

OSHA and the Central Texas Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors recently renewed their strategic partnership to provide members with best practices for construction safety.

The Central Texas Chapter covers 23 construction contractors and their employees. Last year, the partnership held a Safety Rodeo in which workers were trained on fall protection, scaffolds, aerial lifts and PPE. Partners also conducted 16,000 self-inspections and corrected more than 10,800 hazards. The partnership's efforts last year resulted in combined days away, restricted and transfer rate 50-percent below the rate for 2015.

For more information, visit www.Osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.

