Businesses ready to assist through hurricane season

BIC Alliance member companies' varied offerings can bring you sustainability and peace of mind in hurricane preparation and response.

Accuform knows having a plan in place for when severe weather strikes can not only prevent confusion but also save lives. One of the key components of being prepared for a hurricane is having clearly marked evacuation paths that lead workers to safety. You can achieve this by placing Accuform's Severe Weather Map Holders throughout your facility.

These map holders are simple to use (just print out a map of your building and insert it into the holder) and mount to walls with adhesive foam strips. The bright red border commands attention, making it easily spotted in even the most dangerous of situations. Prevent panic and unnecessary injury in the case of a hurricane or other emergency by clearly marking routes to safety inside your facility with Accuform's Severe Weather Map Holders.

Alliance Safety Council offers after-hours support to plants and contractor companies during emergency situations. In those instances, Alliance provides training beyond its traditional business hours. Those in need should call (877) 345-1253. If needs arise outside of the company's standard hours of phone operations, there is a form that can be submitted. This form can be found within the "Locations and Hours" tab at www.alliance safetycouncil.org.

APE Companies carries a wide range of tools to help you clean up after a hurricane. From antimicrobial disinfectants to fungicidal protective coatings that'll help with finish-outs, APE Companies is there 24/7 during disaster recovery. With over 12 years of hurricane response experience, its employees will supply you with what you need. If APE Companies doesn't have a location near you, it will set one up for its customers undergoing restorations after a storm. And if for some reason APE Companies doesn't have what you need, it will locally source anything else.

Austin Industrial Inc. is directly impacted any time a hurricane makes landfall. Action plans covering pre-storm, storm and post-storm activities are in place to ensure its employee-owners and customers are safe and the impact is as minimal as possible.

After a storm hits, Austin Industrial places an immediate focus on aiding impacted employee-owners and expediting project recovery for its customers to return to normal operations. It also has an assigned team of highly trained personnel for each project and an office readily available for disaster relief.

Checkers Safety Group offers an extensive line of products designed to aid in disaster relief. TuffTrak® Ground Protection Solutions offers mats designed to provide vehicle access to areas with soft, uneven or otherwise damaged ground. Checkers also offers an extensive line of cable and hose protection under the Linebacker® name. These solutions are critical to protecting the cabling of temporary power generators. Easy to set up and transport, Linebacker Cable Management systems offer durability and the high load capacity necessary to protect cables from crossing emergency vehicles. Monster™ Motion Safety wheel chocks are available in many different sizes and are ideal for keeping emergency response vehicles stationary.

Chet Morrison Contractors provides construction and assessment services assisting in rapid response efforts. With over 30 years of experience responding to clients' urgent needs along the Gulf Coast, Chet Morrison Contractors has the resources readily available to coordinate and respond to clients in emergency situations. Through a phased approach, the company is prepared to protect and stage assets far in advance -- and is positioned to respond once the dust has settled. With priorities set on protecting personnel, securing property and resuming operations as soon as possible, Chet Morrison Contractors' disaster recovery plan considers every aspect of the company's and client's safety -- from establishing emergency communication protocols to developing a specialized response team responsible for employees and assets during the aftermath.

Clean Harbors' Standby Emergency Response Coverage can ensure you receive an immediate response to any hazardous or nonhazardous spills caused by hurricanes. No one wants to think about the worst-case scenario. But by planning ahead and obtaining coverage, you'll have peace of mind knowing your organization has guaranteed service should an environmental emergency arise. This coverage allows experts to perform a range of preparation activities that will ensure a rapid response when needed most, including site familiarization visits, tabletop and deployment drills, and proactively conducting insurance and credit checks. Coverage will also enable you to list Clean Harbors as your emergency response provider on response plans and have full access to a 24/7 emergency operations center and a dedicated hotline.

In the event of a hurricane, Cooling Tower Technologies LLC (CTTI) has implemented a readiness and recovery plan to allow its critical business functions to be available to its customers. In severe emergencies, many facilities are damaged and the need for cooling tower repairs increases dramatically.

CTTI prioritizes response based on ongoing maintenance contracts with facilities, the severity of the need, plans already in place for emergency response with owners, and availability of resources. The best preparation for an emergency situation is to plan for the emergency long before it occurs. A typical plan includes: 1. An agreement between both parties in the form of a purchase order for materials and labor needed for any repairs, 2. Emergency contact list, 3. Dedicated personnel to specific customers, 4. Inventory of possible parts needed and 5. An emergency procedure in the event of a hurricane.

Deployed Resources offers all of the products and services required for provisional life-support facilities for displaced populations. The need for climate-controlled, engineered shelters, food service, drinking water and sanitary facilities are the basics. Turnkey facilities may also be required to fulfill the needs of blast-resistant buildings. With a large inventory of strategically staged assets, in-house transportation capabilities and proven experience, Deployed Resources is ready to respond.

Deployed Resources offers the CPOD app, which calculates the commodities needed in the event of displacement due to a hurricane based on how many people you need to support, and the BCC app calculates the OSHA-required resources needed for a temporary camp facility (Available in the Google Play and App Stores).

Dynamic Air Shelters have been rigorously tested in many extreme weather conditions. Dynamic's blast-resistant air shelters have been tested under Category 5 hurricane conditions with winds up to 191 miles per hour. Dynamic's shelters are easy to set up without the use of heavy equipment, making recovery after a storm much easier. While you work to ensure the facility is ready to restart and operate safely, Dynamic provides a safe and comfortable environment for a workforce of 20-1,000 or more.

Excel Modular Scaffold takes a preemptive approach to hurricane preparedness. All facilities currently utilizing the Excel product are treated with a bimonthly inspection of all long-term standing scaffolds to ensure decking is properly secured in the event of high winds. New scaffolds erected during months subject to hurricanes have all decking assembled to avoid any flying debris should severe weather strike.

Excel is swift to act once repair efforts have begun following a storm. Project management is accustomed to the increased manpower required to get each facility back in operating order. Over the past six years, Marathon's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery has been hit by severe weather on numerous occasions. The culmination of severe weather efforts required five of the main vessels in excess of 180 feet to be completely scaffolded and boarded out for repairs.

When life is on the line, the last thing you want to worry about is safety equipment failing or being too difficult to operate. Gas Clip Technologies specializes in long-lasting, simple-to-use, portable gas detectors that ensure constant protection from gas hazards when faced with critical emergency situations. The Multi Gas Clip line of 4-gas detectors use advanced infrared technology to operate for days (Multi Gas Clip Pump), months (Multi Gas Clip Infrared) and even years (Multi Gas Clip Simple) without needing a recharge. Long battery life makes them the perfect safeguard for employees in emergency situations that require extended work hours and continuous operation when electrical power is unavailable. The detectors won't run out of battery when you need them most and feature simple, one-button operation and customizable, easy-to-read displays.

GP Strategies Corp. offers a full line of disaster recovery services, from public assistance management to emergency operations staff augmentation to debris removal monitoring. The company has responded to every major hurricane over the past 12 years, assisting businesses and local governments to manage their recovery operations and minimize loss while maximizing federal grant funding opportunities.

GP Strategies develops business continuity plans for industries and conducts corresponding training at the supervisor and upper management levels. Business continuity planning helps ensure your facility rebounds and is operational in the shortest amount of time. GP Strategies is ready to assist you with preparing, training and testing your business continuity plans.

When it comes to preparing for and recovering from a hurricane, Greenup Industries offers site logistics and food and beverage services. For example, Greenup supports Shell downstream refineries in Louisiana during regular operations, turnarounds and emergency response situations 24/7 by procuring, coordinating and managing vendors that can prepare temporary or permanent staging sites. Greenup's vendors will provide blast-resistant modules, trailers, large tents, site layouts, ground works, portable lighting, generators and other equipment. Greenup's staff will also procure, prepare and serve all types of food and beverages wherever you may find your employees and contractors. Greenup is fully capable of developing catering menus, prepackaged meals, box lunches, and hot and cold food items to suit your needs. The company's staff is qualified and capable of feeding thousands of employees per day.

Hunter has designed and developed a storm shelter that meets the guidelines of FEMA 320/361 and the International Code Council®/National Storm Shelter Association Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters (ICC-500). Hunter storm shelters are made to withstand the impact of a projectile object propelled horizontally up to 250 miles per hour, which corresponds to an EF5 category tornado. Hunter offers several sizes to choose from, with the company's largest standard storm shelter having a maximum occupancy of 142 people.

Hunter storm shelters can also be customized to meet your specific needs. Every design comes equipped with fire extinguishers, emergency lighting and gravity ventilation. Hunter storm shelters can be placed on the ground and are easily relocated depending on the location of the threat. These combined features make Hunter's storm shelters a safe choice for all of your inclement weather needs.

When hurricane season strikes, Industrial Scientific is ready to provide gas detection equipment for rent on short notice. First responders have relied on Industrial Scientific to provide rugged, durable and accurate gas detection equipment after some of the most catastrophic weather events, including Hurricane Katrina. By renting gas detectors for short-term use, you can get top-quality safety equipment without the cost and commitment of a traditional purchase. Moreover, Industrial Scientific's local service center in Houston ensures the time it takes to get your equipment along the Gulf Coast is minimal.

Whether you need to rent area monitors to establish a safe zone around a gas hazard or outfit first responders with wearable gas detectors, Industrial Scientific has a range of rental products and accessories to meet your needs in the moment when you need them most.

For businesses affected by hurricanes' devastation, the cost can be tremendous. Getting back on track takes a lot of time and money. It's good to have a "pre-season" plan in place to minimize loss, and knowing where to look for help is key. The Iron Workers and IMPACT provide world-class training to their growing 130,000 members and are ready to help reinforce or rebuild in the event of a natural disaster. Thousands of hours of training are provided every year, and certifications are constantly checked and updated to ensure their labor force is ready and able to deliver immediate manpower. With 157 training centers across North America, 23 of which are located in Texas and the Mid-South region, they can provide the help you'll need to get back in the game and let you breathe a little easier during a stressful time.

Layher North America maintains a comprehensive inventory in Houston, including an outdoor storage yard and a 25,000-square-foot warehouse, and is ready to provide scaffolding for on-site storage during hurricane preparation.

For response efforts, Layher is equipped to deliver on extensive jobs and can aid in handling arrangements for trucking and shipping. Furthermore, Layher SpeedyScaf®, with its rapid and easy-to-understand bolt-free assembly and built-in safety features, addresses the need for speed and safety during a post-hurricane rebuild.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures has over 25 years' experience working on hurricane and other disaster relief projects, offering temporary shelters, design and implementation of multiple-sized base camps, water and shower services, portable warehousing and storage space, business continuity facilities, and food services and dining facilities to help put your organization back in business as quickly as possible. These products are immediately available for rent or lease. Additionally, Mahaffey's project management expertise ensures rapid response and customer satisfaction, and its crews travel fully self-sufficient with enough supplies to live and work comfortably for seven days. Mahaffey's emergency response strategies and inventories provide effective and reliable solutions anywhere, anytime.

To prepare your industrial rack-and-pinion elevator for hurricane conditions, one should take into account several factors. Is the elevator located within the expected flood plain or subject to expected flooding conditions? McDonough Elevators suggests the elevator be positioned above flood levels. In most cases, this would be at the second level but no higher than necessary to mitigate loads in high-wind conditions. After the parking location is determined, power should be disconnected from the elevator. This ensures the elevator will not be used in adverse conditions nor returned to operation until a full inspection is conducted.

MineARC's StormSAFE Shelter represents the latest solution in aboveground safe refuge. Designed for locations that experience extreme weather conditions, the StormSAFE has been engineered to withstand wind speeds in excess of 186 mph. The central module can be configured to contain a kitchenette and mess hall facilities, as well as all necessary control and communication systems.

MineARC was given the opportunity to work closely with Australian iron ore company Atlas Iron, who recognized the advantage of providing on-site storm shelters at its largest Port Hedland facilities. By determining the areas of positive and negative pressures caused by air passing over the geometry, MineARC's engineers were able to develop a chamber design that is both stable and self-weighting, while also remaining easily transportable.

MSA products are designed to help protect in devastating circumstances:

• GME-P100 Half Mask Respirator adsorbs offensive odors and can help block odors such as bleach, ammonia or water. GME-P100 Full Facepiece Respirator provides integral eye protection and respiratory protection.

• V-Gard® Protective Helmets with Fas- Trac® III Suspensions and 100-plus MSA accessories, including face and hearing protection, provide protection to first responders, cleanup crews and homeowners.

• Flexi-Chem™ IV Goggles protect against impact from flying debris and splashes. Acetate lenses resist splashes and chemicals, while the pliable frame enhances comfort and fit.

• ALTAIR® 5X Multigas Detector tests levels of combustible gases in LEL (lower explosive limits) and/or volume percentage range, oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and many other gases.

PacTec Inc. knows a lot about hurricane preparedness and recovery. From providing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) bags to sandbagging the levee breaches during Hurricane Katrina to supplying cleanup supplies to the company's refinery customers, PacTec is ready to meet your needs during a weather event. PacTec's warehouse and distribution points across the U.S. can be ready at a moment's notice to get liners, tarps, FIBC bags and more to your location in record time.

PERI Industrial Scaffolding has seven yards in locations across the U.S. -- including Dallas, Texas, and Miami and Orlando, Florida -- where its scaffolding inventory is stored and ready to be sent out for hurricane preparation or damage control. PERI UP Flex Modular Scaffolding is easy to install and has a high load-bearing capacity, and its decking features a non-slip perforated surface that provides a high level of safety. The system is quickly and safely mounted with a "gravity lock" and self-locking decks.

When you add Satellite Shelters Inc. to your business continuity and disaster recovery plans under modular buildings and temporary space, you get a trusted partner. In the unfortunate event of damage or a total loss, Satellite Shelters provides refineries and plants with the space they need to continue their everyday business operations. The company's products include blast-resistant modules, administrative offices, conference rooms, cafeterias, training rooms, mobile offices, and storage containers.

Satellite Shelters' buildings are easily deployable, set up quickly and can stay on-site temporarily until you rebuild or permanently to replace your stickbuilt structures. The company can even supply office equipment, furniture, and other products and services, which get your business back up and running that much sooner.

Under severe weather conditions even back-up power systems may fail, leaving occupants of facilities such as office buildings, schools, hospitals and hotels in total darkness. That's why Streamlight, a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, offers a complete line of rechargeable, portable lanterns equipped with "smart" power- failure circuitry. When the power goes out, these rugged, wall-mounted lights can be quickly removed from their charging units to provide hours of continuous lighting, helping to light the way to safety or keep operations going. They let users move about a facility to power down or disconnect critical equipment, retrieve sensitive documents or guide building occupants through remote areas that lack adequate back-up light.

A key element for steam replacement is deionized water. Filling your storage tanks prior to a storm will not only help you avoid tank damage, but it also ensures additional water is readily available after the storm. It's crucial to bring your systems back on line immediately, and SUEZ can help. Just one mobile deionization trailer from SUEZ supplies up to 500 gallons per minute of deionized water.

In the event of storm surge and sharp increases in total dissolved solids (TDS), SUEZ offers mobile filtration reverse-osmosis systems to help drastically reduce TDS and assist your deionization system for longer time periods. In addition to storm emergencies, SUEZ can support your operations during unexpected outages, steam blows, loss of condensate and other situations when you need deionized water fast. Located in Pasadena, Texas, SUEZ is just around the corner from your plant for quick response. The SUEZ 24/7 emergency response line is (800) 494-2525.

Sunbelt Rentals offers the equipment and services needed to prepare for, withstand and react to any weather event. With standby equipment rentals, site-specific options and 24/7 emergency services, Sunbelt Rentals has the right solution to help avoid costly downtime. Sunbelt's broad fleet offering includes generators, shelter flooring, cooling towers and more. And its comprehensive contingency plans are ideal for hurricane season, with guaranteed availability of emergency equipment and mobilization within 72 hours.

Severe weather and hurricanes account for 25 percent of all refinery accidents, mainly due to inadequate shutdown and start-up procedures. TDS Inc. will keep you from becoming a statistic by making your emergency shutdowns and subsequent start-ups safe and efficient. Its subject matter experts provide skilled review and upgrading of procedures with regard to short lead times, partial or complete power failure, loss of instruments, boiler feed water or cooling water, voluminous storm and wastewaters, and other storm-related challenges. TDS provides documentation and training to instill a heightened awareness of safety and process hazards. Let TDS develop the protocols to properly deal with cascading emergency events while minimizing health hazards, equipment damage and environmental releases.

Technofink provides products and solutions for service providers to fix leaks in pipes, as well as special high-performance polymers of ceramic and metal bases to repair, rebuild and protect your assets in cases of hurricane damage.

Key product offerings include MultiMetall, a special polymer that can be applied over oil or underwater to make mechanical repairs in pipes, pumps and all metal surfaces; TapeGlass, a fiberglass tape impregnated with hydro-activated polyurethane resin to reinforce and repair pipes with cracks, leaks or wall loss; SealBall, a product that works to repair leaks in pipelines with pressure, without shutdown of the plant or pipe; and Oxifree, a corrosion- and contamination- prevention polymer that protects flanges and valves against corrosion for more than 10 years.

In the aftermath of a disaster, chaos can get in the way of sound decision making. WTMC/Onpoint helps you establish and execute a plan while maintaining control over recovery costs and timely execution. WTMC/ Onpoint helps develop and manage the scope of work required, providing resources to create recovery planning packages, logistics plans, materials procurement/management and work schedules.

In the field, WTMC/Onpoint also delivers the personnel and resources required to manage and monitor the work, including job planning, cost tracking and forecasting, execution coordination, safety technicians and attendants, schedule management, materials distribution and management, recovery workforce transportation and safe drinking water distribution.

As facilities in hurricane-prone locations gear up for the season's extreme weather, keeping flare pilots lit is one challenge plants must face. The ZEECO® HSLF series pilot is proven to operate continuously in torrential rains and hurricane force winds of 170 mph (274 kilometers per hour), ensuring flares remain lit.

The HSLF flare pilot uses investment castings instead of welded fabrication to maximize the pilot's operating life. To guard the orifice and prevent weather from disrupting the flow of the gas/air mixture, the pilot features a unique investment cast pilot mixer assembly with an integrated weather shield. The HSLF pilot operates successfully on a variety of fuel gas compositions, including butane, ethylene, hydrogen, propane, low- Btu gas or any combination of these fuels.

