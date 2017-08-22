AFPM safety awards honor industry achievements

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) has recognized the winners of the 2016 Annual Safety Awards, part of an ongoing mission to improve and highlight outstanding workplace safety programs. The awards are part of a comprehensive program developed by the AFPM Safety and Health Committee to promote safe operations in the petroleum refining and petrochemical manufacturing industries, and to recognize facilities with outstanding occupational and process safety performance.

"In our industries, safety is paramount, and something in which we take great pride and hold ourselves to the highest standards," said Chet Thompson, president and CEO of AFPM. "Last year, as in past years, the U.S. refining and petrochemical industries continued to have the lowest rates of injury and illness among major industrial sectors. This year's winners represent leaders within our industries, and it is critical to acknowledge these facilities for their positive and proactive safety performance. By highlighting their outstanding work, they exemplify the gold standard for others to emulate."

This year's most prestigious award, the 2016 Distinguished Safety Award, has been awarded to four facilities: the ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant; the ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Baytown Chemical Plant; LyondellBasell Industries, Equistar Chemicals, Lake Charles Polymers; and Phillips 66, Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. This marks the 11th year ExxonMobil Chemical Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant has won the Distinguished Safety Award and the second time ExxonMobil Baytown Chemical Plant has received the Distinguished Safety Award.

The Elite Gold Safety Award, which recognizes facilities with safety performance in the top one percentile, went to ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Beaumont Polyethylene Plant; LyondellBasell Industries, La Porte Complex; Shell Oil Products, U.S. Martinez Refinery; and Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co. LLC, Anacortes Refinery.

Fourteen facilities received an Elite Silver Safety Award, which recognizes safety performance in the top 5 percent:

BASF, Pasadena CPN

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP, Borger Plant

Chevron Products Co., Salt Lake Refinery

ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Baton Rouge Plastics Plant

ExxonMobil Refining and Supply, Billings Refinery

LyondellBasell Industries, Chocolate Bayou Polymers Facility

LyondellBasell Industries, Edison Catalyst Manufacturing

LyondellBasell Industries, Equistar Chemicals, Tuscola Facility

Phillips 66, Bayway Refinery

Phillips 66, Billings Refinery

Phillips 66, San Francisco Refinery, Rodeo Plant

Phillips 66, San Francisco Refinery, Santa Maria Plant

Phillips 66, Sweeny Refinery

Valero Refining Co., Wilmington Refinery

"I am very proud of the collective records in our industries, and I congratulate all the winners for their outstanding commitment to safety and the important example they set," Thompson concluded.

For more information, visit www.Afpm.org or call (202) 457-0480.

