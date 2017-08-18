21 qualities of an effective safety leader

In the June/July issue of BIC, I offered 11 of 21 ideas on how to improve your safety performance. Let's continue the list, and I hope you will add to it yourself as well.

Stay busy. Reduce socialization. When you come to work, prepare yourself to work. Earn your pay with your productivity. It's important to take an occasional break, but you are not paid to socialize. You must produce. Visit, but be aware when visiting becomes a time waster. People who get more done gain a higher level of respect in an organization. People with a high level of respect will usually rise on the ladder of responsibility. Keep current on safety regulations. As a professional, you must build your learning curve. Network with fellow professionals, read magazines and books on safety, and/or attend safety conferences. Use the internet to research a topic or issue. Keep learning, and you will grow. If you are not learning, you are regressing, because there is always something new on the horizon. Be punctual. If you schedule a meeting or are asked to attend a meeting, be there on time. This comes down to being respectful to others. Act like you want the job. To become a leader, you must display an ability to do the job. Acting indifferent or inefficiently does not create a great leadership model. If you want to be the safety leader, let people know by your actions that you can handle the job. Manage by walking around. Be visible in the field. Schedule regular tours. Talk to people about safe behavior. Correct any unsafe activities or conditions you observe. Being visible ties the job to you. You cannot manage safety from your office. You are always on display. Never forget everyone is looking up to you for leadership in safety initiatives. Your behavior, demeanor and attitude are in a constant evaluation mode. Build confidence in your leadership ability and in the safety initiatives. Provide solutions, not problems. Great leaders do not give their management problems to solve. They take the initiative and provide solutions. This is a proactive position. Your job is not to unload "monkeys" on the backs of those who manage your job activities. Take on problems and create workable solutions. This makes an impression on those watching your performance. Be easy to work with. Become a "servant leader." Strive to provide top-quality service to those you lead. Don't make life difficult for those who need to work with you in any capacity. Be cordial, polite and generous with your knowledge. Become helpful as best you can. Helping others with a service mentality has its rewards. Collect yours. Build a library of leadership references. Continue to grow your knowledge of safety leadership. Find good books that speak to leadership issues. Two of my favorite authors on leadership are John Maxwell and John Wooden. Both offer practical leadership ideas. Read the books with a highlighter and pen. When you read a passage you find significant, highlight it. Write notes on pages when you generate personal thoughts or ideas. Then the book becomes a living document to which you can refer over and over again. Never stop looking for the next great idea to build your career or add to your success components. View your work as a career-building opportunity, not a job. Too many people only want to collect a good paycheck without providing the necessary effort to earn that pay. Viewing your work as a career and not a job gives you a different prospective. Careers offer a future and greater security than a job. A career mentality enables you to see the bigger picture. It also allows you to make more significant contributions. People with jobs think about the weekend, not their future.

Make it a habit to review these leadership qualities at least once per year. Commit to improving your performance following this audit. That's what true leaders do. Are you ready to join this elite group?

