Ascend’s Chocolate Bayou facility earns OSHA VPP award for the fourth consecutive year

Ascend Performance Materials’ Chocolate Bayou facility has received the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Region VI Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) Star of Excellence award. This marks the fourth year in a row that Ascend’s Chocolate Bayou facility has received an award as part of OSHA’s VPP.

The OSHA VPP Star certification is designed for exemplary worksites with comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems. It is awarded to facilities that have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and days away restricted or transferred rate, known as a DART rate, of 90 percent below the average recordable rate for facilities of similar size.

“The reward for safe, reliable operations is that we are incident-free – no accidents and no injuries. While that’s exactly what we want, a lot of work on everyone’s part goes into having a safe workplace. Without the positive feedback of awards, it can be easy for people to become complacent,” said Lynda Greene, Ascend’s senior manager for environment, safety, security and health at Chocolate Bayou. “The Star of Excellence award reminds us that being safe is highly valued and that our safety record is a point of pride across our company.”

“Safety is our top priority at Ascend,” said Paul Cartlidge, site director for Chocolate Bayou. “OSHA’s Star Award is a prestigious and highly coveted designation representing safety excellence and we’re proud to have earned it.”