A conversation with Terry Deeds of ION Science

Terry Deeds has worked with "some of the finest minds in the industry." Certainly among those are his colleagues at ION Science. BIC Magazine recently visited with Deeds to learn how the team's innovative products are leading to the company's growth.

Q: What led to your position at ION Science?

A: I have been fortunate to be involved in a multitude of projects, from the most mundane to very complex environmental investigations and remediation projects. Most importantly, I have had the pleasure to work with great companies and some of the finest minds in the industry. When an opportunity to take on new challenges was presented, I talked to the experts and learned as quickly as I could. Fortunately, I have been presented this very unique opportunity to be part of an inquisitive, inventive and progressive group whose forward thinking is changing the industry. I joined ION Science in March 2014 as vice president of operations and transitioned to general manager in August 2014.

Q: What is the biggest news at ION Science right now?

A: ION Science has recently opened a new manufacturing and administration facility near Cambridge, United Kingdom, not far from the original site where our products were first developed. We attended the grand opening last fall, where distributors from across the globe were present. Our Central and North American contingent included distributors from Panama to Canada, including the West Coast of the U.S. The grand opening provided an opportunity to see where our products are being developed and manufactured, but most importantly to meet the people involved in the process from idea to product. Additionally, ION Science is expanding our current markets with a significant focus on growth in the oil and gas market. With our Titan benzene-specific monitor and the new Falco VOC monitor, new interest is being shown by pipeline, pharmaceutical, pesticide manufacturing and petroleum refining companies.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: Working with a multinational team with various backgrounds can be challenging. However, I enjoy learning from each individual and gauging abilities, needs and desires. Presenting a challenge to find how far a person will stretch to meet the team's goals gives us both learning experiences and greater understanding. I respect each individual and his or her abilities, being responsive to change as our business and business partners' needs evolve. Most of all, I like keeping it fun, creating an environment for sharing ideas and ingenious solutions.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: "We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak." -- Epictetus. If we are speaking, we can't hear what is being said to us and what is happening in our environment. Listening gives us time to think -- not about what we will say next but about what the speaker is saying and what meaning is being conveyed. This quote was given to me by a mentor -- an Irish immigrant who taught me more about life, business and interpersonal relationships than anyone in my adult life.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I need a 12-step program for two problems I have: fly fishing and motorcycles. I have more fly rods and flies than I will ever use and more motorcycle projects than I will ever finish. I love fishing the Texas flats and the Western U.S. rivers, especially in Montana. And with my motorcycles, there are currently three relatively rideable motorcycles, two on lifts and two waiting in the wings.

For more information, visit www.ion science.com or call (877) 864-7710.

