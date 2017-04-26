Hydratight achieves ‘Goal Zero’ target for health and safety

Hydratight has reached its “Goal Zero” target for health and safety for 2015-2016. The health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) team achieved 12 months without a recordable incident in the Americas and Asia Pacific, contributing to over 1 million working hours globally. Hydratight’s “Goal Zero” ambition, which was established in the mid-1990s, aims to ensure zero quality defects, zero environmental incidents and zero injuries or damage.

The global team of over 500 employees has worked 1,529,146 hours since the last recorded incident, completing projects in nuclear energy, oil and gas pipelines, manufacturing and petrochemical refining.

For more information, visit www.Hydratight.com or call (832) 833-8015.