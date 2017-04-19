Know the risks: Beware of excess blue light exposure

Blue light, another name for high-energy visible (HEV) light in the blue and violet part of the light spectrum, is a particularly intense light wave emitted by many modern electronics — including computers, tablets, Tvs and smart phones — and even compact fluorescent light bulbs. According to www.bluelightexposed.com, today’s increased use of electronic devices has caused the population to be exposed to more sources of blue light than ever before and for longer periods of time, yet 63 percent of adults do not know electronics emit HEV blue light.

New research suggests overexposure to blue light may contribute to vision problems such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). While the long-term implications are just now being studied, the short-term impact of digital eyestrain affects individuals on a daily basis.

By educating and informing the public about the dangers of blue light exposure and the impact it can have on vision, eye care professionals can provide patients with solutions that can help minimize the damaging effects.

Where is blue light found?

Sources of blue light include the sun as well as digital screens, electronic devices, and fluorescent and LED lighting.

Blue light from the sun is what makes the sky look blue and regulates your natural sleep and wake cycles, also known as your circadian rhythm. Artificial sources of blue light include electronic devices such as cell phones and laptop computers, as well as energy-efficient fluorescent bulbs and LED lights.

Why should we be concerned about blue light exposure?

Blue light waves are among the shortest, highest-energy wavelengths in the visible light spectrum. Because they are shorter, these HEV wavelengths flicker more easily than longer, weaker wavelengths. This flickering creates a glare that can reduce visual contrast, affect sharpness and clarity, and cause eyestrain, headaches, and physical and/or mental fatigue after many hours sitting in front of a computer screen or other electronic device.

Digital screen technology has advanced dramatically over the past few years, and many of today’s electronic devices use LED backlight to enhance screen brightness and clarity. These LEDs emit very strong blue light waves. Cell phones, computers, tablets and flat-screen Tvs are just a few devices that use this technology. Because of their widespread use and increasing popularity, we are gradually being exposed to more and more sources of blue light for longer periods of time.

Our eyes’ natural filters do not provide sufficient protection against blue light rays from the sun, let alone the blue light emanating from these devices or from fluorescent- light tubes. Prolonged exposure to blue light may cause retinal damage and contribute to AMD, which can lead to loss of vision.

What are the health effects of blue light exposure?

Blue light can help elevate your mood and boost awareness, but chronic exposure to blue light at night can lower the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep and disrupt your circadian rhythm.

Harvard researchers have linked exposure to blue light at night to several types of cancer (breast, prostate), diabetes, heart disease, obesity and an increased risk for depression.

Researchers aren’t exactly sure why exposure to blue light at night seems to have such detrimental effects on our health, but it is known exposure to light suppresses the secretion of melatonin, and lower melatonin levels might explain the association with these types of health problems.

For more information, visit www.Bluelightexposed.com or www.health. harvard.edu.

