Injection facility offers environmentally safer disposal option

Ecoserv IDF — Industrial Disposal Facility

A niche facility near Winnie, Texas, employs a patented process for waste injection, allowing for the disposal of both liquids and solids.

Ecoserv’s Industrial Disposal Facility (IDF) has been in operation for 18 years and continues to grow by filling a unique need throughout the Gulf Coast region for non-hazardous industrial waste disposal. The patented, low-pressure injection disposal technology injects waste into subsurface formations with isolation far below groundwater zones. Class I well injection technology has been lauded by the EPA as “safer than burying them in landfills, storing them in tanks or burning them in incinerators.”

“There are no other facilities like this one,” explained Divisional Manager Yvonne Hudspeth. “Most commercial injection wells can inject only liquids that have had solids removed by filtering through as small as 5 microns filters. They also inject at significantly higher pressures of 300-500 psi, while we typically inject at approximately 100 psi.”

Solids are processed through the patented system of slurrying, reducing particle size, suspending the particles, and then injecting them into a special geologic formation well below aquifers and confining layers. The result is environmentally secure waste management and a significant reduction in liability.

The IDF team’s ongoing commitment to compliance through technology and superior operations begins with an experienced, helpful staff to assist with the full spectrum of establishing a credit account, waste profiling, regulatory assistance, transportation and logistics coordination, and manifestation. Ecoserv’s IDF turns trucks around quickly and efficiently, minimizing offloading time.

Add safety to that efficiency. As a company, Ecoserv achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate of .29 in 2016. IDF personnel keep the company’s core value of safety at the forefront with an extensive training program that far exceeds regulatory minimums.

“In addition to safety, we focus on the three Cs: communication, commitment and customer service,” explained Hudspeth. “We keep the trucks rolling through the gate. Without the three Cs, we wouldn’t be as efficient in keeping the turnaround time at approximately one hour for scheduled loads.”

With this focus, large-volume projects can be managed relatively easily and quickly, and Ecoserv’s IDF has seen many successes. Recently, two large projects converged at the same time and both customers were accommodated. The facility received 436,000 gallons in four days — above and beyond its daily average volume level.

“In many cases, our process can eliminate the need and cost of solidifying and landfilling,” said Hudspeth. “With the reduced risk of liability and contamination, our injection technology is the preferred method of major operators.” “We are a well-known secret in the industrial waste disposal business,” said Account Manager Cliff Hardy.

For more information, visit www.Ecoserv.net, email IDF@ecoserv.net or call (409) 794-3119. •

