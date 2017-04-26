NIOSH releases sound level meter app

The National Institute for Safety and Health (NIOSH) estimates 22 million workers are exposed to hazardous noise levels every year. NIOSH created a sound level meter (SLM) app for safety and health professionals and industrial hygienists to use to assess risks, similar to how they would use a professional sound level meter, and for workers to use to make informed decisions about the potential hazards to their hearing in the workplace. The app allows users to acquire and display real-time noise exposure data.

In order to interpret results, it is important to recognize NIOSH established and recommended exposure limits (REL) for various hazards on the basis of the best available science and practice. The REL for noise is 85 decibels, as an eight-hour time-weighted average using the a-weighting frequency response and a 3-dB exchange rate. Exposures at or above this level are considered hazardous. The app provides a readout of sound levels using a built-in or external microphone and reports sound level instantaneously.

For more information, visit https:// www.c dc.gov or call (800) 232-4636.