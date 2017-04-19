Evergreen hydrocuts regen head at Houston refinery

As a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, Evergreen Industrial Services is known for its unique solutions. We have implemented a customer- centric culture with deep-rooted principles of safety, integrity, accountability and adaptability. Our technical expertise and the most modern automated equipment — along with a talented and focused team offering specialized and complimentary services — distinctively position us to engineer solutions for our customers.

Evergreen Industrial Services, GEM Mobile Treatment Services, and North American Industrial Services have combined to create a leader in the industrial cleaning sector. With our combined locations and service offerings, we provide the most extensive service range capabilities in the industry. Our services include hydroblasting, vacuum services, abrasive blasting, chemical cleaning, dry ice blasting, diving and dredging, explosive cleaning, maintenance services, foaming/dust remediation, hydroexcavation, turnaround services, water treatment, transportation services, vapor combustion, degassing and tank cleaning.

Success with customers

One of our recent highlights was hydrocutting a regen head. Evergreen’s newly formed Specialty Services Group performed its first precision-straight hydrocut in January at a refinery in the Houston area. The regen head was 31 feet in diameter, with a shell composed of 3 inches of refractory and covered with a 1-inch carbon steel shell. The team performed the precision hydrocut by simultaneously tracking two hydrocutting heads on opposite sides and meeting together precisely with no metal hangars, allowing for an uneventful lift out of the structure. Our team completed the entire event within a 15-hour window, meeting the predetermined refinery turnaround schedule. We are thrilled to perform this high level of expert specialty services for our customer base. Stay tuned for more exciting success stories from this new group!

The chemical team’s performance achieved another great success in a Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemical plant. This particular plant’s stripper tower had never achieved this level of cleanliness in its history. Typically, this stripper tower had been considered clean when it registered 130 ppm of benzene after a chemical wash. The chemical site commended us for achieving a level of cleanliness of 0.5 ppm of benzene for the tower and the remainder of the system equipment (feed effluent and influent exchangers). This was the lowest in plant history. In addition to cleaning the system, the Evergreen chemical cleaning team finished on schedule, allowing for faster repair time for the mechanical team, which resulted in significant cost reduction for the site.

Evergreen is an industry leader when it comes to developing and providing advanced safety processes and tools to employees and customers. We invest enormous amounts of time and resources into our safety programs. This year, Evergreen has had a couple successes in safety, including the recertification of our Texas City, Texas, office as an OSHA VPP Star Site as well as being selected as a finalist for the 2017 Houston Business Roundtable Safety Excellence Award.

For more information, visit www.evergreenes.com or call (281) 478-5800.

