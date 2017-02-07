API launches Power Past Impossible campaign during Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl, API launched Power Past Impossible, a national advertising campaign to highlight how natural gas and oil provide enormous value to Americans' everyday lives. The campaign's first ad aired in a 30 second TV spot during the Super Bowl. The new campaign featured various unexpected ways in which consumers benefit from products derived from natural gas and oil.

"This is an exciting new initiative that will demonstrate the many innovative ways that natural gas and oil, and the products derived from them, are integrated into our daily lives," said API President and CEO Jack Gerard. "From modern technological advances to life-saving medical devices to everyday cosmetics, there are countless examples of how natural gas and oil help consumers power past the impossible every single day. This dynamic campaign showed how individual consumers benefit from more than just transportation fuels or cooking and heat.

"Just five years ago, no one would have imagined the United States could increase production and refining of oil and natural gas while cutting greenhouse gas emissions, which are near 25 year lows. That's just one way we've powered past the impossible, and the new campaign highlights the myriad other aspects of life in which natural gas and oil make the impossible, possible.

"Our campaign will continue to raise awareness about the role natural gas and oil has in economic growth, job creation, environmental stewardship and national security. And there's no better opportunity to launch this new campaign than during today's Super Bowl in the energy capital of Houston, and in front of the largest audience possible."

This multi-year, nationwide education and awareness campaign will have digital, TV, radio and print components, as well as a comprehensive public relations outreach program. The Power Past Impossible 30-second TV advertising themes include:

Power Past Impossible: Oil – a modern look at how oil is integrated into products consumers use now and in the future supported by bold visuals.

Power Past Impossible: Natural Gas – a dynamic consumer-centric approach on the positive and surprising ways natural gas adds value to our daily lives.