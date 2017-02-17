ACC comments on confirmation of new EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today issued the following statement in response to the confirmation of Scott Pruitt as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

“We congratulate Mr. Pruitt on his confirmation as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. We look forward to working with Administrator Pruitt, his team and the dedicated EPA staff to ensure that credible science and transparency are at the heart of regulatory decisions and that our nation’s key environmental statutes are implemented in a sensible manner.

“The top priority for ACC is ensuring successful implementation of the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act, the landmark revision of the Toxic Substances Control Act passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of Congress and supported by a wide range of stakeholders. Efficient and effective implementation of the Act will restore public confidence in EPA’s regulation of chemical safety, and will promote American innovation and competitiveness. With new and expanded access to natural gas feedstock supplies, the U.S. chemical industry is creating jobs and generating economic growth for the nation; it is critical that TSCA regulation of the products of chemistry continue to support that growth.”