A guide to managing the risk of benzene exposure

Dangerous substances, in liquid, gas or solid form that pose a risk to workers’ health or safety can be found in nearly all workplaces. According to the European Agency for Health and Safety at Work (EU-OSHA)1 , 15 percent of workers across the European Union (EU) have to handle dangerous substances as part of their job, and another 15 percent report breathing in smoke, fumes, powder or dust at work, which could be hazardous to their health.

Some highly dangerous substances, such as asbestos, are now banned or under strict control. However, other harmful substances are still widely used, and consequently, legislation is in place to ensure that the risks associated with them are properly managed.

Indeed, the Chemical Agents Directive2 is "celebrating" its 20th anniversary during 2018. In the UK, it was implemented as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations 2002 and similarly across the EU which has been summarised by EU-OSHA3.

In addition, Directive 2004/37/EC4 was specially introduced for carcinogens or mutagens at work and essentially requires the employer to assess and manage the risk of exposure to carcinogens or mutagens and to:

limit the quantities of a carcinogen or mutagen at the place of work

minimize the number of workers exposed

design the work processes to minimize the substance release

evacuate carcinogens or mutagens at the source, but respect the environment

use appropriate measurement procedures (especially for early detection of abnormal exposures from unforeseeable event or accident)

apply suitable working procedures and methods

use individual protection measures if collective protection measures are not enough

provide for hygiene measures (regular cleaning)

inform workers

demarcate risk areas and use adequate warning and safety signs (including ”no smoking”)

draw up emergency plans

sealed and clearly and visibly labeled containers for storage, handling, transportation and waste disposal.

Recognizing the specific concerns over benzene, a hazardous carcinogenic chemical, the EU has turned to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) to “review and evaluate the information already available and assess the most recent scientific information."

The review, titled Proposal in Support of Occupational Exposure Limit Values for Benzene in the Workplace7, was published for public consultation in October 2017 with final “opinions” published on March 26, 2018. The aim of the review will be to make recommendations to the next (4th) amendment to the directive on carcinogens.

Occupational exposure limits

While there is nothing new in the concept, a more recent EU Directive 2017/164/EU5 has introduced indicative occupational exposure limit values (IOELV). These are health-based, non-binding values, derived from the most recent scientific data available and availability of measurement techniques. For any chemical agent for which an IOELV has been set at EU level, member states are required to establish a national occupational exposure limit (OEL) value. They are required to take into account the EU limit value, determining the nature of the national limit value in accordance with national legislation and current practice.

Member states are required to bring into force the laws, regulations and administrative provisions necessary to comply with this directive by August 21, 2018, at the latest. IOELVs are established in relation to an eight-hour, time-weighted average (TWA) and,for certain chemical agents, to shorter reference periods, in general, 15 minutes time-weighted average also known as short-term exposure limit values (STEL) to take account of the effects arising from short-term exposure.

In the UK, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) already publishes OELs for a plethora of chemicals, including benzene, in a document known as EH406 Workplace Exposure Limits (WEL). They refer to a WEL value which means the same thing as an OEL.

The EU-wide eight-hour TWA for benzene is currently set at 1 part per million (ppm), equivalent to a concentration of 3.25mg/m3. However, the ECHA review shows that some member states have a significantly lower OEL value which probably indicates the "direction of travel" for the OEL given that the World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no safe level of exposure8. It is also important to note the EU does not recommend an EU-wide benzene STEL value.

By contrast, legislation in the USA exists in the form of Federal Regulation 29 CFR part 19109 and while the legislative framework is less complex than the EU, the limit values vary according to different "agencies" plus, they all state a value for the STEL.

The table shows the existing OELs indicated as an eight-hour TWA and 15-minute STEL (where stated) for selected EU member states and the USA.

What are my workplace exposures?

Given the obligations of legislation and OELs, the question remains, "How do I know if workplace benzene exposures are below the limits for my country?" Unlike other health and safety issues that are managed by risk assessment, this can only be determined by monitoring. There are several monitoring solutions on the market, but photoionization detection (PID) has proven to be the ideal tool. PID-based solutions are used in the following ways:

fixed instrumentation

portable instrumentation

personal instrumentation

Indeed, a combination of all three solutions would provide a complete worker and environmental protection.

References

