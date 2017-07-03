3M™ Personal Safety Division partners with Iron Workers & IMPACT

3M™ Personal Safety Division, the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental & Reinforcing Ironworkers (IW) and the Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) have formed a partnership to provide members, facilities and IMPACT's partner contractors access to 3M product training, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and special services.

As part of the partnership agreement, 3M Personal Safety Division will work with the IW Safety and Health Department and National Training Fund to provide personal fall protection training courses for selected personnel throughout the United States. A senior training specialist from 3M Fall Protection will serve as an instructor for the Ironworker Safety Director Training Course offered throughout the United States and Canada.

“We see this partnership with 3M as a valuable relationship to provide our members and signatory contractors with access to a full line of fall protection and personal safety equipment—including welding safety, respiratory protection and hearing protection—and apprentice and journeyman training,” said Iron Workers Executive Director of Safety and Health Steve Rank. “The combination of top-of-the-line equipment and training is invaluable to our organization and the people we serve. With 3M’s technical support, we are erecting new fall protection training structures in many of our 156 facilities throughout North America that will be equipped with a variety of 3M Personal Safety products.”

To better serve our contractors and training facilities with acquiring 3M safety products, we have established a designated “National Fall Guard” as a national distributor to help expedite product orders and technical information. For product information and orders, please contact Kevin Holden with National Fall Guard at the following address.