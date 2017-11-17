2D animation of events leading to the fire at Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, TX

On August 29, 2017, flooding from Hurricane Harvey disabled the refrigeration system at the Arkema plant in Crosby, TX, which manufactures organic peroxides. With increasing flood waters, the plant lost power.

The following day people within a 1.5-mile radius were evacuated. A small ride-out crew of 11 people had remained on site for a few days until it was apparent that the stored chemicals would begin to combust. As the trailers increased in temperature, the peroxides spontaneously combusted on August 31. Officials ignited the remaining trailers, on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

In order to ensure the safety of the ride-out team, Arkema and local safety crews evacuated all personnel from the site. Here is a 2D animated video of the events that led to the fire and evacuation at the chemical plant.