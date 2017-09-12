‘Probable causes’ for OSHA inspections are myriad

A number of factors may play a role in triggering an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspection of any plant or manufacturing facility, according to Jonathan L. Snare, partner with the Morgan Lewis law firm in Washington, D.C. and the former United States Department of Labor (DOL) official.

“Probable causes,” Snare said in an address at the Houston Area Safety Council’s 27th anniversary event held recently in Pasadena, Texas, include a complaint from a current or former employee, a referral from firefighters or emergency medical personnel, a tip from a competitor, a media report, or from a construction health and safety officer who has observed hazardous onsite condition. Snare also offered insights with attendees regarding how to navigate an onsite OSHA inspection and how to litigate and settle a citation.

Please read this article in its entirety in the November issue of BIC Magazine.