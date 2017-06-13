Survey: Application of metrics enhances safety processes

Noting that “you don’t improve what you don’t measure,” Louisa Nara, technical director for the Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), recently shared a dynamic tool that assists industry leaders in evaluating performance and determining where resources—both human and financial—might best be allocated.

Addressing delegates at the 30th Annual Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar held in Galveston, Texas, Nara explained that CCPS’s “Process Safety Leading Indicators Industry Survey” is a comprehensive response to CCPS members who requested more information and greater industry-wide consistency to help identify indicators that are optimally effective in driving performance objectives.

The survey’s results also highlights barriers to implementation as well as strategies that can help overcome those barriers. The Process Safety Leading Indicators Industry Survey is free and can be downloaded at www.aiche.org/sites/default/files/docs/pages/leading-indicator-survey_0.pdf/.

