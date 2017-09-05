Phillips 66 Contributes Additional $3 Million to Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Efforts

Phillips 66 today announced it will contribute an additional $3 million to assist Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in southeast Texas. The donation will be shared equally by the Rebuild Texas Fund, United Way of Greater Houston and the American Red Cross and will bring Phillips 66’s total contributions to $4 million since the storm.

The donation will support relief efforts throughout southeast Texas, including the greater Houston metropolitan area, Brazoria County and Beaumont.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by this unprecedented disaster, including our many employees, friends and neighbors across southeast Texas,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “We recognize the road to recovery will be long, but remain deeply committed to helping our communities rebuild. We also recognize that efforts to rebuild will require everyone working together. Texas is our home, and we are dedicated to supporting our Phillips 66 family and the communities in which we live and work. We believe we will achieve the greatest impact by giving to local organizations that have the experience and capability to help so many in need.”

The Rebuild Texas Fund was recently launched by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in partnership with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and will help accelerate the recovery and rebuilding of our communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Our long-standing partner, United Way, recently launched a local Relief Fund to help meet storm-related needs in the Greater Houston area, with 100 percent of gifts dedicated to helping our neighbors recover from the storm.

Phillips 66 also recognizes the significant impact that has been made by its community partner, the American Red Cross. With a long-term recovery effort ahead, the additional funds will continue to provide shelter, food, clothing, supplies and emotional support to the communities in which we operate.

For more information about these disaster relief efforts or to donate, please visit:

www.rebuildtx.org

www.unitedway.org/hurricane-harvey

www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

Additionally, Phillips 66 has an employee matching program, which will match employee contributions for disaster relief up to $15,000, and a volunteer grants program which will provide financial donations for volunteer hours provided by Phillips 66 employees.

Phillips 66 has operations throughout the world. For more information, go to www.phillips66.com.