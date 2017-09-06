No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

Williams Partners announced that its facilities that serve gas and oil producers in the Gulf Coast area experienced no major damage as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

The majority of the partnership’s facilities required to handle offshore production have been inspected and are ready for service. However, as of Sept. 6, some production remains shut-in pending a pre-start test and the restart of the third-party operated Quintana Crude Oil Terminal.

Williams Partners said it is starting to see some offshore production come back online. For the Transco system, there is now about 200 MMcf/d of offshore gas supply being shut in by Gulf producers feeding the Transco system. Transco anticipates offshore production to resume over the next few days and will confirm nominations from previously impacted locations.

Transco has not experienced any operational issues; assessments remain ongoing, but no significant facility damage has been identified during the partnership’s inspections.

Williams Partners’ gathering systems in the Gulf Coast area are also ready for service following post-hurricane inspections and expect third-party producers to resume flow into these systems in the next 24-48 hours. Discovery’s Keathley Canyon Connector resumed normal operations on Aug. 28.

Williams continues to focus on the needs of its employees who were impacted by the storm in the hurricane-affected areas. Employees affected by Harvey are being supported through the Williams emergency disaster relief fund, which includes direct assistance for Williams employees with immediate financial needs.

Last week Williams also announced that it is contributing $500,000 to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund.

The company continues to monitor needs in the area and, consistent with its core values and beliefs, will determine other ways to assist throughout the Gulf Coast region.