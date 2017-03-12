Xtreme training moves to TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field

Now in its 24th year, the Xtreme Industrial Fire & Hazard Training will return to Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), where it originated in 1993. This June, Xtreme will offer firefighters an opportunity to challenge and enhance their industrial firefighting skills at the largest fire training field in the world: TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field.

The Xtreme curriculum offers a comprehensive hands-on learning experience for those involved in operational industrial fire response at on-shore petroleum, oil and gas facilities, and is designed to benefit emergency response specialists and HS&E managers. Attendees work directly with the accomplished Williams Fire & Hazard Control Emergency Response Team, benefiting from their front-line experience on over 200 major incidents.

The annual training is split between classroom study and practical field training exercises, covering various incident profiles and fire dynamics, foam and dry chemical application, response logistics and large-volume equipment applications. Instructors cover the latest methodologies and fire behavior using real-life case studies and insights into typical industrial operating profiles and their inherent exposures.

Classroom study is then adapted to the training field and tested. Live fire exercises involving pressure-fed, pooling and running fuel fires, as well as fuels-in-depth, are incorporated, exercising the group's use of coordinated foam applications, dry-chemical usage, hand-line attacks, ground-monitor deployment, quick-attack monitor operations and large-volume equipment logistics. Xtreme will mark the debut of the largest storage tank fire prop available to the industry, built in cooperation between Williams Fire & Hazard Control and TEEX. Hands-on experience with the latest product innovations from Williams Fire & Hazard Control, such as THUNDERSTORM 1x3 AR-AFFF C6 Foam Concentrate, is also included.

