Louisiana state police close I-10 after an explosion at Flowchem Technologies

Louisiana state police closed Interstate 10 near Duson, west of Lafayette, Thursday afternoon, as emergency crews responded to a fire at a chemical facility. An apparent fire broke out at a Louisiana chemical plant, Flowchem Technologies, CBS affiliate KLFY-TV reported. No injuries were reported.

The Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said that the fire started after xylene and flammable containers exploded. Crews were working to remove all xylene and other dangerous chemicals around the site.

Flowchem Technologies provides products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company maintains two chemical blending facilities, one in Duson and one in Texas. The company has not released a formal statement addressing this matter.