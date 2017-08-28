Hurricane Harvey impact to the port fully transitioned to post storm recovery

In response to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) has now fully transitioned to Post Storm Recovery in accordance with the Port Hurricane Readiness Plan.

Port personnel are continuing to assess hurricane impacts with initial assessments indicating light to moderate damage and debris. Power has been restored to several facilities and numerous others are still on emergency power including the PCCA EOC, Security Command Center and Harbor Master’s Office. These facilities have maintained continuous uninterrupted power.

The Port of Corpus Christi is coordinating with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Coast Guard to expedite channel surveys. Until such time, the USCG maintains Condition Zulu for all Port Corpus Christi channels including the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and La Quinta Ship Channel. Port Police and security teams are maintaining all primary security access control points and are on patrol at all inner harbor facilities.

The Police Department has received no reports of any vandalism or burglaries during this weather event. Access questions, security related issues, emergencies or spills should continue to be reported to the Security Command Center via normal channels.

Phone: 361-882-1182 or email portpolice@pocca.com

“We are completing our initial assessments and are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to start a channel survey as early as tomorrow. The safety of our personnel remains our first priority. The worst storm conditions have passed. We expect a successful recovery effort through our continued coordination with our local, state, federal and industry partners,” said John LaRue, Executive Director.

The Harbor Master’s Office and Engineering Department is continuing to support coordination efforts for possible obstructions in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel near Port Aransas with the US Coast Guard Incident Command Post. The USCG also has a representative in the Port EOC to assist with coordination efforts.